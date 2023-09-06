Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Liberty's Stewart sets WNBA single-season scoring record; Tennis-Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Djokovic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball-Liberty's Stewart sets WNBA single-season scoring record

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart broke the WNBA record for most points scored in a single season on Tuesday after her 40 against Dallas Wings took her tally to 885 points from 38 games. The five-times All Star forward, who won two WNBA titles and Finals MVP awards with Seattle Storm before joining Liberty this year, moved past the 860 points set by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi in 2006 when the regular season was 34 games.

Tennis-Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Djokovic

Ben Shelton's reward for his battling quarter-final victory at the U.S. Open on Tuesday is a match against 23-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, and as daunting as the task may be the young American is confident he can play the role of disruptor. Shelton, the son of former professional Bryan Shelton, is blessed with a big serve and booming forehand but he showed he had plenty of resolve too, beating compatriot Frances Tiafoe 6-2 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2 at a muggy Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Vinci becomes an official supporter of 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic games

French construction group Vinci said on Wednesday it had agreed to partner with the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an "Official Supporter". Vinci "closely identifies with the pledge made by Paris 2024 to organise the games in a more responsible way, keeping the carbon emissions generated by the event to less than half of those from previous games while creating job opportunities and celebrating the positive impact sport can have on society," it said in a statement.

Tennis-Big-hitting Shelton blasts way past Tiafoe into US Open semis

Big-hitting Ben Shelton blasted his way past Frances Tiafoe 6-2 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2 and into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday in an all-American match up that lived up to its blockbuster billing. With the victory the 20-year-old Shelton becomes the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open men's last four since Michael Chang in 1992, setting up a meeting with one of the greats of the game - 23 times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

Tennis-Good day for Djokovic, better one for Americans at US Open

It was a good day for Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open on Tuesday, as he claimed his spot in a record 47th Grand Slam semi-final, but an even better one for the United States with Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton getting through to the last four. The only thing that kept it from being a perfect tennis Tuesday for home fans was Djokovic beating Taylor Fritz 6-1 6-4 6-4 to stay on course for a fourth U.S. Open title that would see him match Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

Soccer-Latest Messi tribute in Argentina recycles the joy from icon's big win

High school students in Argentina pieced together a massive mural of soccer superstar Lionel Messi out of thousands of recycled plastic bottle caps, with a video of the work of art shared widely online. Almost nine months after the Argentine icon led the national team to global sport's biggest prize, the football-loving country is mired in a deep economic slump and political divisions with a high-stakes election looming later this year.

Tennis-Djokovic keen to have fun but fully focused on winning at US Open

Novak Djokovic blew off some steam following Tuesday's U.S. Open win by belting out a rendition of a Beastie Boys classic and the second seed said he was trying enjoy his time on court despite the pressure he faces to keep winning. The 36-year-old, who is looking to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, powered past American Taylor Fritz 6-1 6-4 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach a record 47th major semi-final.

Soccer-Spain fire Vilda as women's team coach, name assistant as replacement

Spain's women's team coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked, the football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday, 10 days after FIFA suspended RFEF's president for kissing team player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth in celebration of Spain's World Cup victory. Vilda was replaced by his assistant, Montse Tome, who becomes the first woman to helm the women's national team. She had been Vilda's assistant coach since 2018 and has since "established herself as a key player in the national team's growth", the RFEF said in a statement.

Tennis-Muchova marches into US Open semis with win over Cirstea

Karolina Muchova was happy with all facets of her game as she overwhelmed Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a U.S. Open semi-final against American Coco Gauff. Muchova, seeded 10th, smacked 32 winners and played outstanding defence to see off the 33-year-old Cirstea at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach the last four at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Tennis-Gauff routs Ostapenko to reach U.S. Open semi-finals

American sixth seed Coco Gauff bolstered her hopes of securing a maiden Grand Slam title as she enjoyed a stress-free 6-0 6-2 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals. Gauff, whose lead-up to the U.S. Open included hardcourt titles in Washington and Cincinnati, converted six of her seven break points and dropped serve just once during a steamy 67-minute match at Arthur Ashe Stadium where the temperature rose above 90 Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius).

