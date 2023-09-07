Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Sabalenka eases past Zheng into US Open semis; Tennis-Keys says Grand Slam pressure helps her find extra gear and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sabalenka eases past Zheng into US Open semis

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed Zheng Qinwen 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday to reach her fifth straight Grand Slam semi-final and end the Chinese 23rd seed's charmed run at the U.S. Open. Sabalenka, who will move top of the world rankings next week, will next face 17th seed Madison Keys after the American powered past Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Tennis-Keys says Grand Slam pressure helps her find extra gear

Madison Keys has talked openly about the debilitating effects pressure can have on elite athletes but the American said she finds a way to harness that tension at the Grand Slams, after the 17th seed moved into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday. Keys spoke last year about a "dark pit of despair" she found herself in after her career stalled due to the pressure of trying to stay in the upper echelons of the sport.

NFL-Nassib, NFL's first openly gay player, announces his retirement

Defensive end Carl Nassib, who became the first openly gay active NFL player when he came out in 2021, on Wednesday said he was retiring from the sport as the "luckiest guy on the planet". "This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze," Nassib, 30, said in a social media post.

Canada, Germany complete World Cup semi-finals cast

Canada will make their debut in the FIBA Basketball World Cup semi-finals after overpowering Slovenia 100-89 through a third-quarter rally as Germany edged past Latvia 81-79 on Wednesday to reach the final four. In a battle of elite point guards, Luka Doncic and Slovenia went toe to toe with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada in a first half that ended level at 50-50.

Soccer-Spain's Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss -prosecutor

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has lodged a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup, the national prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. Hermoso gave her testimony on Tuesday and the complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

Tennis-Alcaraz stops Zverev to set up semi-final of US Open champions

World number one Carlos Alcaraz finished off a drained Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to move into the U.S. Open semi-finals where he will take on Daniil Medvedev in an intriguing clash featuring the last two Flushing Meadows champions. There were questions about how prepared Zverev would be to face the energetic Alcaraz after playing the longest match of the tournament - a near five-hour, five-set marathon in punishing conditions on Monday against Jannik Sinner.

Tennis-Medvedev warns about 'dangerous' US Open heat

Daniil Medvedev overcame suffocating heat and humidity to win his U.S. Open quarter-final on Wednesday and said it could have been "dangerous" if the three-set match had gone on much longer. Medvedev and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev were so drenched in sweat it looked like they had been dunked in the nearby Hudson River amid a punishing heat wave gripping New York.

Soccer-Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or

Argentina forward Lionel Messi was among the nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or trophy announced by organisers France Football magazine on Wednesday. Seven-times winner Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December, their first triumph since 1986.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz vanquished Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to complete an all-star U.S. Open men's semi-final lineup that features three Flushing Meadows champions and a big-hitting American wildcard. Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 winner, overcame brutal heat and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-3 6-4 to set up a Friday meeting with defending champion Alcaraz.

Tennis-Keys thrives on home support to reach US Open semis.

American Madison Keys rode the home crowd's support at Arthur Ashe Stadium to swat aside Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-4 and reach the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday. Keys, runner-up in 2017, has suffered a handful of early exits at her home Grand Slam in recent years but has excelled in the 2023 edition and is flourishing under the bright lights at Flushing Meadows.

