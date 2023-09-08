Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo's 200m world record in Brussels; Tennis-Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo's 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson will take aim at the women's 200 metres world record, one of the oldest athletics records on the books, on Friday at the Memorial Van Damme, the penultimate event on the Diamond League schedule. "At the world championships I was so close," Jackson told reporters at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels. "Coach and I have spoken and we are going after (the record) this year. I hope to get it (Friday)."

Tennis-Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals

Climate protesters halted the U.S. Open women's semi-final between American Coco Gauff and Czech Karolina Muchova for nearly an hour on Thursday. With Gauff up a set and holding serve to open the second, a disturbance erupted in the upper bowl of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the sport's largest venue with a seating capacity of over 23,000.

Tennis-Gauff sticks up for activists after US Open protest

American Coco Gauff said she held no animosity toward the protesters who interrupted her U.S. Open semi-final match against Karolina Muchova on Thursday, though she did think their timing could have been a lot better. The sixth seed beat Czech Muchova 6-4 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the championship match at Flushing Meadows for the first time and continue her terrific season.

Soccer-Spain men's coach dodges questions about women's team scandal

Spain men's coach Luis de la Fuente tried to avoid questions on Thursday about the scandal sparked by football federation boss Luis Rubiales' unsolicited kiss of player Jenni Hermoso after her team's victory in the Women's World Cup. On the eve of their Euro 2024 qualifier in Tbilisi against Georgia when Spain will be bidding to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Scotland, a visibly uncomfortable De La Fuente tried to dismiss the idea that the furore sparked by Rubiales' actions in Sydney could be a distraction for his players.

Tennis-Gauff beats Muchova to reach US Open final after protesters disrupt match

American Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-5 to reach her first U.S. Open final on Thursday after the match was halted for nearly an hour when an environmental activist glued his feet to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff, who had beaten Muchova in the Cincinnati final last month to claim the biggest title of her career, fed off the energy of the home crowd to get past the Czech once again.

Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka staged a Grand Slam fight back for the ages to rock Madison Keys 0-6 7-6(1) 7-6(5) on Thursday to deny the home crowd the all-American U.S. Open women's final they had been dreaming of. Sabalenka will now try to heap even more disappointment on U.S. tennis fans in Saturday's final when she takes on Coco Gauff, who beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-5 in a match halted for nearly an hour when an environmental activist glued his feet to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Soccer-Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi's second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot. World champions Argentina were dominant in possession but frustrated in attack as they struggled to make the breakthrough.

Soccer-South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann

Coach Juergen Klinsmann said South Korea are still going through a transition period and wants to see his squad build a strong mentality as they head toward next year's Asian Cup in Qatar. The Koreans extended their winless run under the German to five games on Thursday with a 0-0 draw against Wales.

France's Macron: there can be no Russian flag at Paris 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron said no Russian flag should fly at next year's Paris Olympics, with Russian athletes' participation an issue for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to decide. Ukraine has threatened a boycott of the Games though it may drop that if athletes from war allies Russia and Belarus compete under a neutral flag rather than national colours.

Tennis-WTA Finals to be held in Cancun

The 2023 edition of the WTA Finals will be held in Cancun, Mexico from Oct. 29-Nov. 5 under a one-year agreement, the women's tennis body announced on Thursday, ending speculation that this year's event could be held in Saudi Arabia. The season-ending tournament, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams, returns to Mexico after one year, with the 2021 edition taking place in Guadalajara.

