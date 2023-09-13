Sports News Roundup: Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on domestic violence charges; Former Spanish soccer chief Rubiales to testify in court in Hermoso kiss case and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on domestic violence charges

The girlfriend of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye when she was assaulted in a hotel room, New York City prosecutors said Tuesday at Porter's arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Porter, 23, is facing charges of felony assault and strangulation following the incident, alleged to have taken place Monday at the Millennium Hilton. He was not required to enter a plea at the arraignment and is scheduled to return to the Manhattan courtroom on Oct. 16.

Former Spanish soccer chief Rubiales to testify in court in Hermoso kiss case

Former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales will testify before the High Court in Madrid on Friday over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, the court said on Tuesday. The incident, at the medal ceremony following the Spanish women's team's World Cup victory in Sydney, Australia, last month, unleashed a wave of indignation against sexism and macho behaviour in Spain.

Tennis-Halep to appeal four-year ban for anti-doping rule violations

Romania's former world number one Simona Halep said on Tuesday that she would appeal to sport's highest court against the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) decision to ban her for four years after two separate anti-doping rule violations. The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion had been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the U.S. Open last year where she lost in the first round.

Soccer-Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt

Erling Haaland notched his 25th goal in 26 international appearances to help Norway to a 2-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday that kept their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive. The 23-year-old striker struck on 25 minutes before captain Martin Odegaard doubled their lead eight minutes later as the home side dominated the match at Oslo's Ullevaal stadium.

Soccer-US women's team ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup

The U.S. women's soccer team will take time to address their worst-ever performance at a Women's World Cup before shifting focus to next year's Paris Olympics, interim head coach Twila Kilgore said on Tuesday. When the team gathers for a camp ahead of Sept. 21 and Sept. 24 friendlies against South Africa, Kilgore said they will spend time addressing players' disappointment and emotions from their Round of 16 exit to Sweden at the World Cup last month.

Putin says IOC is distorting Olympic ideal

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday of politicising sport, as it weighs a decision on Russian athletes' participation in next year's Games in Paris. Russians are facing the likelihood of having to compete under a neutral flag in Paris because of Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The IOC has taken no final decision but said athletes should not be punished for the acts of their governments.

Soccer-Messi-less Argentina cruise to 3-0 win over Bolivia

Argentina rested captain Lionel Messi but they still made light work of Bolivia as they won 3-0 to claim their second victory of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Angel Di Maria took over as captain in Messi's absence and shone, providing two assists before halftime.

Soccer-Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru

Brazil made it two wins from two in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after a late goal from Marquinhos earned them a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima. Brazil, who crushed Bolivia 5-1 at home on Friday, moved level on six points with rivals Argentina at the top of the South American qualifying standings.

Tennis-Serbia and France off to winning starts in Davis Cup

Serbia made a victorious start to their Davis Cup Finals group stage campaign by beating South Korea on Tuesday before 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic arrives for tougher tests ahead. Djokovic will join the team in Valencia shortly for their last two Group C ties against Spain and the Czech Republic later this week, having claimed the U.S. Open crown on Sunday to equal Margaret Court's record haul of 24 major singles titles.

Soccer-Man Utd confirm Qualcomm's Snapdragon as new shirt sponsor

Manchester United have agreed a deal with U.S. technology company Qualcomm that will see its Snapdragon brand replace the TeamViewer logo as their shirt sponsor from next season, the Premier League club said. The club did not reveal the financial details of the deal but The Athletic reported Qualcomm and United had agreed on a contract for a minimum of three years, with the Old Trafford-based side "targeting an agreement worth 60 million pounds ($74.92 million) per year".

