Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Paraguay remove Barros Schelotto after poor start to World Cup qualifiers; Soccer-Man United lose again, Guardiola back to see City comeback win and more

Soccer-Paraguay remove Barros Schelotto after poor start to World Cup qualifiers

Guillermo Barros Schelotto has been fired as Paraguay head coach, the country's football association said on Saturday, following a poor start to South America's World Cup qualifiers. A 0-0 draw with Peru and a late 1-0 loss against Venezuela in their opening two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup finals have cost the Argentinian his job after almost two years in charge.

Soccer-Man United lose again, Guardiola back to see City comeback win

Manchester United slumped to a third Premier League loss of the season at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola returned to see Manchester City side's 3-1 comeback win at West Ham United. Fightbacks were the order of the day as Liverpool recovered from falling behind to win 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kickoff and two goals deep into stoppage time earned Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Motor racing-Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop

Red Bull's double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was handed two reprimands in the space of one qualifying session but escaped a grid drop at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday. The championship leader, who has won the last 10 races but qualified a shocking 11th, faced three stewards' enquiries for alleged impeding after a nightmare under the Marina Bay floodlights.

Soccer-Felix, Cancelo on target as Barcelona crush Real Betis

Barcelona put on a scintillating performance to crush visitors Real Betis 5-0 on Saturday and provisionally move top of the LaLiga standings. Xavi Hernandez's side moved up to 13 points from five games, one point ahead of Real Madrid who host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Rugby-It is about the team, says record breaker Sexton

Johnny Sexton waved away praise over his new points record for Ireland, lauding his team mates as they claimed an efficient 59-16 win over Tonga on Saturday to seal a second World Cup win. The veteran flyhalf, who played only the first half, scored a try, kicked a penalty and four conversions to take his total points in tests for Ireland to 1,090 points, eclipsing the record of Ronan O’Gara.

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury, Sundar in for Patel

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will miss the Asia Cup final against India after sustaining a hamstring injury during their win over Pakistan, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Saturday. Theekshana, 23, strained his right hamstring while sliding near the boundary and received treatment from the team physiotherapist. He bowled three more overs before being helped off the field during Sri Lanka's thrilling two-wicket win on Thursday.

Tennis-Finland stun US to reach Davis Cup quarters, Australia and Canada through

Underdogs Finland stunned 32-times champions the United States on Saturday to seal their place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals for the first time, while the Czech Republic, Canada and Australia all advanced. Otto Virtanen got Finland off to a solid start by outlasting Mackenzie McDonald 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(7) before Emil Ruusuvuori sent Finland into the last eight from Group D with a hard-fought 7-6(1) 6-4 win over Tommy Paul in Split.

Athletics-Coleman, Jackson upset world champions in Diamond League final

American Christian Coleman stunned world champion Noah Lyles to win the men's 100 metres at the Diamond League final in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday as Jamaican Shericka Jackson took the women's sprint title. Coleman missed out on the podium at the World Championships in Budapest but broke the tape in a blistering 9.83 seconds as fellow American Lyles finished second in 9.85. Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala took third.

Rugby-Tonga get reality check in Ireland drubbing

Coach Toutai Kefu admitted his Tonga side had been totally outclassed by top-ranked Ireland in their World Cup opener on Saturday but hoped they could land a few more punches in Pool B. Tongan hopes of making an impact in France had been high after drafting in a handful of former All Blacks to their squad but the 59-16 loss in Nantes was a numbing reality check for the Ikale Tahi.

Baseball-Angels' Ohtani ruled out for the season

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will not play again this season after suffering a side strain, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday. The three-time All-Star's pitching season was already over after he suffered torn elbow ligaments.

