Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United lose again, Guardiola back to see City comeback win; Motor racing-Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop and more

Soccer-Man United lose again, Guardiola back to see City comeback win

Manchester United slumped to a third Premier League loss of the season at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola returned to see Manchester City side's 3-1 comeback win at West Ham United. Fightbacks were the order of the day as Liverpool recovered from falling behind to win 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kickoff and two goals deep into stoppage time earned Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Motor racing-Verstappen handed two reprimands but no grid drop

Red Bull's double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was handed two reprimands in the space of one qualifying session but escaped a grid drop at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday. The championship leader, who has won the last 10 races but qualified a shocking 11th, faced three stewards' enquiries for alleged impeding after a nightmare under the Marina Bay floodlights.

Soccer-Felix, Cancelo on target as Barcelona crush Real Betis

Barcelona put on a scintillating performance to crush visitors Real Betis 5-0 on Saturday and provisionally move top of the LaLiga standings. Xavi Hernandez's side moved up to 13 points from five games, one point ahead of Real Madrid who host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury, Sundar in for Patel

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will miss the Asia Cup final against India after sustaining a hamstring injury during their win over Pakistan, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Saturday. Theekshana, 23, strained his right hamstring while sliding near the boundary and received treatment from the team physiotherapist. He bowled three more overs before being helped off the field during Sri Lanka's thrilling two-wicket win on Thursday.

Tennis-Finland stun US to reach Davis Cup quarters, Australia and Canada through

Underdogs Finland stunned 32-times champions the United States on Saturday to seal their place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals for the first time, while the Czech Republic, Canada and Australia all advanced. Otto Virtanen got Finland off to a solid start by outlasting Mackenzie McDonald 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(7) before Emil Ruusuvuori sent Finland into the last eight from Group D with a hard-fought 7-6(1) 6-4 win over Tommy Paul in Split.

Athletics-Coleman, Jackson upset world champions in Diamond League final

American Christian Coleman stunned world champion Noah Lyles to win the men's 100 metres at the Diamond League final in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday as Jamaican Shericka Jackson took the women's sprint title. Coleman missed out on the podium at the World Championships in Budapest but broke the tape in a blistering 9.83 seconds as fellow American Lyles finished second in 9.85. Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala took third.

Golf-Aberg takes two-shot lead into final round at Wentworth

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg has set his sights on a second straight victory after taking a two-shot lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship as he continued his sensational form with a six-under 66 in the third round at Wentworth on Saturday. Playing in only his 10th event since turning professional in June, Aberg, 23, carded an eagle and five birdies against a lone bogey to close on a 16-under par total of 200.

Soccer-Bellingham not weighed down by Real shirt, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he is confident Jude Bellingham can cope with sky-high expectations at the club after the England midfielder's sparkling start to life in the Spanish capital. Bellingham, 20, joined Real from Borussia Dortmund in June for 103 million euros ($109.75 million) and said at the time that his decision to sign for the 14-times European champions was driven by a desire to add to the their rich soccer history.

Soccer-Spending spree ensures Asian Champions League spotlight falls on Saudi clubs

Five times UEFA Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his quest to add another continental title to his resume on Tuesday when Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr kick off their Asian Champions League campaign against 2020 runners-up Persepolis. The Portuguese, who won his European titles with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and a host of other high-profile players lured to the Saudi Pro League will add significant stardust to Asia's premier club competition when it begins this week.

Baseball-Angels' Ohtani ruled out for the season

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will not play again this season after suffering a side strain, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday. The three-time All-Star's pitching season was already over after he suffered torn elbow ligaments.

