Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tsegay, Duplantis topple records at Eugene Diamond League; Rugby-Luckless Japan to regroup after error-strewn England encounter and more

Athletics-Tsegay, Duplantis topple records at Eugene Diamond League

Gudaf Tsegay smashed the women's 5,000 metres world record and Armand Duplantis raised the bar again for the men's pole vault on Sunday, as the season-ending Eugene Diamond League meet concluded on a high. Ethiopian Tsegay set a blistering pace from the start to win in 14 minutes 00.21 seconds, sprinting down the final metres to roars from the crowd as she shaved roughly five seconds off of Kenyan Faith Kipyegon's previous mark.

Rugby-Luckless Japan to regroup after error-strewn England encounter

Japan need to regain the cutting edge that made them surprise World Cup quarter-finalists four years ago, after their recent pool stage hot streak of seven straight wins ended with a 34-12 defeat to England in a scrappy affair in Nice. "The guys tried to implement the plan and we created opportunities, but we did not take them. That is test match rugby. England are an experienced side and over time they wore us down," Japan coach Jamie Joseph said.

Cycling-American Kuss crowned Vuelta champion, Groves wins in Madrid

American Sepp Kuss rolled into Madrid as winner of the Vuelta a Espana as the three-week race concluded with a thrilling bunch sprint won by Australian Kaden Groves on Sunday.

Kuss began the race very much in the shadow of his more illustrious Jumbo-Visma team mates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic but ended it with the red jersey still on his shoulders, having taken ownership of it on the eighth of the race's 21 stages.

Golf-New Zealand's Fox wins BMW PGA Championship

New Zealander Ryan Fox recovered from an early triple bogey to claim victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday, finding a birdie on the last hole to win by one stroke. Fox began the day three shots adrift of overnight leader Ludvig Aberg and when he dropped three shots at the third he looked out of contention.

Soccer-Real Madrid come from behind to beat Real Sociedad

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday as the hosts regained the top spot in LaLiga with their fifth consecutive win. Carlo Ancelotti's side maintained their perfect league run to reach 15 points, two clear of second-placed Barcelona, who crushed Betis 5-0 on Saturday.

MLB roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason

Adley Rutschman scored on Cedric Mullins' sacrifice fly in the 11th inning as the Baltimore Orioles clinched their first playoff appearance since 2016 with a 5-4 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The Orioles earned a split of the four-game series and increased their lead over the Rays to two games in the American League East. With the Texas Rangers losing to the Cleveland Guardians, the Rays locked up their fifth consecutive playoff berth.

WTA roundup: Ashlyn Krueger wins 1st title at Japan Open

American teen Ashlyn Krueger didn't lose a set the entire tournament in capturing her first WTA Tour title with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) upset of top seed Zhu Lin on Sunday at the Japan Open in Osaka. Ranked No. 123 in the world, Krueger, 19, entered the week without a main-draw win on hard court this year and had never advanced past a quarterfinal of a WTA event.

Soccer-Trossard goal seals Arsenal win at Everton

Arsenal claimed their first Premier League win at Everton for six years as Leandro Trossard's second-half strike proved enough to secure the points at Goodison Park on Sunday. Everton, still without a win this season, had managed to frustrate the visitors who had a Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out for offside via VAR in the first period.

NFL roundup: Chiefs get back on winning track against Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns to help the Kansas City Chiefs notch a 17-9 victory over the host Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes threw touchdown passes to Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce as the Chiefs (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Tennis-Britain win thriller v France to reach Davis Cup quarters

British doubles duo Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points on the way to a thrilling 1-6 7-6(4) 7-6(6) victory over France's Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to secure their country's place in the Davis Cup Finals on Sunday. In front of a raucous Manchester crowd, Evans had earlier beaten Arthur Fils 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening singles only for Cameron Norrie to lose to Ugo Humbert 7-6(5) 3-6 7-5.

