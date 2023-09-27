Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Bonmati scores twice as Spain outclass Switzerland with 5-0 win; Baseball-Orioles' star third baseman Brooks Robinson dies at 86 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Bonmati scores twice as Spain outclass Switzerland with 5-0 win

Aitana Bonmati scored a brace to help World champions Spain thrash Switzerland 5-0 in a Nations League group game on Tuesday. Spain were playing their first game at home after winning the World Cup in Australia last month and following the furore caused by former Spanish Federation (RFEF) boss Luis Rubiales kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the medal ceremony.

Baseball-Orioles' star third baseman Brooks Robinson dies at 86

Brooks Robinson, a virtuoso third baseman who was known as "The Human Vacuum Cleaner" because of his defensive prowess during a Hall of Fame career spent entirely with Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles, died on Tuesday. He was 86. Considered by many to be the greatest defensive third baseman the game has ever seen, and adored by fans for both his on-field exploits and his humble and gracious demeanor, Robinson helped Baltimore advance to the postseason six times and win two World Series titles.

Soccer-Bayern ease into German Cup second round with 4-0 win at Preussen Muenster

Bayern Munich cruised past third-tier club Preussen Muenster 4-0 despite having several players missing, including striker Harry Kane, in their delayed German Cup first round match on Tuesday. Kane had scored a hat-trick in their 7-0 demolition of VfL Bochum on Saturday but was rested and left on the bench.

Soccer-Inter Miami to wait until 'last moment' to decide on Messi fitness for Cup final

Inter Miami will wait until the "last moment" to see if Lionel Messi is fit to play in Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, coach Gerardo Martino said. Messi was substituted in Inter's league match against Toronto FC before halftime with an unspecified injury, and missed Sunday's clash against rivals Orlando City.

Soccer-Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Mallorca

Barcelona twice fought back to secure a 2-2 draw at Mallorca on Tuesday, maintaining their unbeaten start to the LaLiga season. Barca moved up to 17 points, but could be overtaken as LaLiga leaders on Wednesday by Girona, who are one point adrift and visit Villarreal, and Real Madrid, who have 15 points and host Las Palmas.

Basketball-Liberty star Stewart named WNBA MVP

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was named the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) MVP for a second time on Tuesday, after a dominant season that saw her lead the Brooklyn team to a franchise-best 32-8 record. The 29-year-old, who previously picked up the honor in 2018 with the Seattle Storm, is only the second player to be named MVP with multiple teams in the WNBA as she set a single-season WNBA record with four 40-point games.

Games-South Korea mulls measures after tennis player wrecks racket

South Korea's sports authorities said they will take measures to address the "unsportsmanlike" conduct of tennis player Kwon Soon-woo at the Asian Games after he smashed his racket and refused to shake hands with his opponent on Monday. Video of Kwon's meltdown after losing 6-3 5-7 6-4 to Thailand's Kasidit Samrej went viral on social media, racking up over one million views on China's Weibo platform and drawing the ire of netizens at home in South Korea.

Soccer-Canada beats Jamaica to clinch Olympic spot

Canada will get the chance to defend their Olympic women's soccer gold medal after clinching a spot at next year's Paris Summer Games on Tuesday after a 2-1 win over Jamaica. Canada came into the second leg in control of their own destiny after a 2-0 away win in Kingston on Friday and after an early scare delivered the result the home crowd had come see, convincingly punching their Paris ticket with a 4-1 win on aggregate.

Soccer-Man Utd start League Cup defence with 3-0 win, Wolves and Luton lose

Casemiro scored one goal and set up another as holders Manchester United kicked off their League Cup defence with a 3-0 home win over top flight rivals Crystal Palace in the third round on Tuesday. While Erik Ten Hag's side set aside a difficult start to the season and cruised comfortably through at Old Trafford, Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town were knocked out by lower-division opponents.

Soccer-Tome confident she will remain Spain manager

Spain women's coach Montse Tome said she was confident that she would remain in her position after the players ended their boycott of the national team. The boycott, which started after former Spanish Federation (RFEF) boss Luis Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their World Cup triumph, came to an end last week when the RFEF said it would make "immediate and profound changes" to its structure.

