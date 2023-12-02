Hockey India Junior, Sub-Junior Academy Championship 2023 set to begin

After the successful completion of the matches in Zone B in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu in November, the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone A) is set to begin on Sunday at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in New Delhi. The round-robin league stage will see 10 teams divided into two pools in the Junior category while 8 teams will be divided into two pools in the Sub Junior category.

In the Junior category, Army Boys Sports Company, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, HAR Hockey Academy and Salute Hockey Academy are part of Pool A while Pool B consists of Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, Cheema Hockey Academy, Namdhari Sports Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, HAR Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy and Raja Karan Hockey Academy form Pool A in the Sub Junior category. Pool B comprises Cheema Hockey Academy, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club and Salute Hockey Academy.

The top two teams of each Pool will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place on December 9. The 3rd/4th place match along with the all-important Final is scheduled to take place on December 10. Speaking about the upcoming event, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "We are delighted as another domestic hockey event, the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 (Zone A), kicks off. This competition illustrates our commitment to cultivating talent from the grassroots level. These championships serve as a cornerstone, providing youngsters with a vital platform and the right exposure from an early age to refine their skills and elevate their game."

"It is a testament to our unwavering dedication to nurturing the future stars of Indian hockey and fostering a competitive landscape at the grassroots level," he concluded. (ANI)

