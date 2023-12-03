"Players gave their all," says Hyderabad FC coach after loss to Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto commended his players' hard work and efforts despite going down to Mohun Bagan Super Giant by two goals in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, saying that they gave their all, except the goals. Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued their winning streak, handing Hyderabad FC a 2-0 defeat and securing a historic opening five league games victory in ISL history. An 11-minute thriller late in the game changed the outcome as Hyderabad FC suffered their fifth defeat this season.

Despite a valiant effort until the 85th minute, it ultimately proved in vain for Thangboi Singto's men. Brendan Hamill scored the opener for the Mariners in the 85th minute, while Asish Rai sealed the game in favour of the visitors with a stunning right-footed strike in the 96th minute. "The players gave their all, except for the goals, which we have not been able to score. Other than that, I think we were quite strong in all areas of the games," Singto stated in the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

Singto identified a lack of precision in the final third as the major reason behind their fifth defeat in the ISL 2023-24. He expressed his belief that his players outperformed the opponents in the first half, but a bit of tiredness in the second half cost them the crucial points. He also feels that his team could have performed better in preventing the goals. "Twelve shots, one shot on target. That sums up our performance," he said.

"Irrespective of missing some of the strikers, I think those who played today a little bit out of position did well. I think the first 18 to 20 minutes, I think we were really, really on to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. We played well," Singto continued. "Overall, in the first half, I think we were the better team, but they got better chances in the first half in terms of taking shots on goal. The second half was good to come back, goalless, but the players were a little bit tired (in the end). Maybe they did not focus at the end, and the first goal we conceded, I would not say unlucky but we could have done better there," he continued.

Singto expressed his view that his team performed well offensively, creating numerous chances but lacking the finishing touch. He urged his players to showcase improvements in their finishing, highlighting it as a key area that contributed to the loss of crucial points in the game. "Football-wise, I think we have done quite well in terms of playing good attacking football. But we have to convert chances; that is the area I think we have to keep looking for solutions for," the head coach commented.

The 49-year-old head coach reiterated the significance of having the support of fans in home matches. However, he expressed the belief that his side needed to elevate their performances, irrespective of where they played. "When you are at home, you feel more confident with your fan support. But if you want to do well in the league, you have to go away. So you have to do well in both areas," he concluded. (ANI)

