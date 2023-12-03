Abu Dhabi T10: Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls record big wins

Deccan Gladiators trounced struggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41 in 12 balls, with one fours and five sixes), Nicholas Pooran (30 in 17 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (35 in 17 balls, with two fours and three sixes), the Gladiators posted 141 for 6 in 10 overs.

Team Abu Dhabi could muster only 78 for 5 in 10 overs and crashed to their fourth defeat in four matches. Leus du Plooy (25) and Colin Ingram (19) put on a 41-run partnership for the fourth wicket to give some respect to their total. Nuwan Thushara (2/5) was the pick of the bowlers for Deccan while Trent Boult, Imad Wasim and Zahoor Khan got a wicket each.

-Delhi Bulls beat Bangla Tigers by seven wickets to record third consecutive win Delhi Bulls produced yet another superlative all-round show to down the Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the 13th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They strangled Bangla Tigers' run flow through a fine spell of three wickets for four runs by Richard Gleeson backed by Fazalhaq Farooq's (2 for 15). In the ten overs, the Bangla Tigers could muster only 81 for 7. Carlos Braithwaite (21) and Daniel Sams (20) top-scored for Bangla. Delhi Bulls raced to the target in just six overs, riding on skipper Rovman Powell's unbeaten 37 off 11 balls with four sixes and two boundaries, and Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 21 off 11 balls that included a boundary and a six. Delhi thus recorded their third consecutive win in three matches.

Brief scores: -Deccan Gladiators beat Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs.

Deccan Gladiators 141 for 6 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 30, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 35, Andre Fletcher 41, Rumman Raees 2 for 15, Tymal Mills 2 for 13) won against Team Abu Dhabi 78 for 5 in 10 overs (Leus du Plooy 25, Nuwan Thushara 2 for 5) Player of the Match: Andre Fletcher

-Delhi Bulls beat the Bangla Tigers by seven wickets. Bangla Tigers 81 for 7 in 10 overs (Daniel Sams 20*, Carlos Brathwaite 21, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 for 15, Richard Gleeson 3 for 4) lost to Delhi Bulls 83 for 3 in 6 overs. (Rilee Rossouw 21*, Rovman Powell 37*, Josh Little 2 for 19)

Player of the Match: Richard Gleeson. (ANI)

