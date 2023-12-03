Left Menu

Golf-Niemann, Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai retained the title in the women's Australian Open, being played in parallel on the same course, by holding off Australia's Minjee Lee to win by a single stroke on nine-under despite shooting a three-over-par 75.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-12-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 13:20 IST
  • Australia

Joaquin Niemann became the first Chilean winner of the Australian Open in the 119-year history of the tournament when he beat Japan's Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff to lift the Stonehaven Cup on Sunday. Niemann lipped out with a four-foot eagle putt on the first re-run of the 18th but made no mistake on the second playoff hole, draining a slightly longer eagle attempt to add a first DP World Tour title to the two he has won on the PGA circuit.

Earlier in a wild final round, Niemann had mastered the blustery wins to shoot a five-under-par 66 to take the clubhouse lead with joint overnight leader Hoshino joining him on 14-under when he completed a round of 70 some 90 minutes later. South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai retained the title in the women's Australian Open, being played in parallel on the same course, by holding off Australia's Minjee Lee to win by a single stroke on nine-under despite shooting a three-over-par 75.

