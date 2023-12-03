Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tahiti villagers say barge for surf tower construction damages reef; NHL roundup: Bruins blow late lead, drop Leafs in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Tahiti villagers say barge for surf tower construction damages reef

A barge planned for use building a controversial judging tower for the Paris 2024 Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti snagged on a reef and damaged coral near the contest site on Friday, local opponents said. Residents of Teahupo'o in October protested plans by Games organisers to build the 14-metre (45-foot) aluminium tower to enable up to 40 people to watch, film and judge the surfing at a famed break in front of the village.

NHL roundup: Bruins blow late lead, drop Leafs in OT

Brad Marchand scored at 4:52 of overtime and the visiting Boston Bruins recovered from giving up a late tying goal to defeat the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. Marchand scored his eighth goal of the season on a rebound after a breakaway by David Pastrnak. Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game at 19:54 of the third period to force overtime, with assists from Mitchell Marner and John Tavares after goalie Joseph Woll was removed for an extra attacker.

NBA roundup: Magic tie team mark with 9th straight win

Franz Wagner scored 31 points and Paolo Banchero added 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Orlando Magic tied a franchise record with its ninth consecutive victory, beating the visiting Washington Wizards 130-125 on Friday. Moritz Wagner had 18 points, Jalen Suggs added 15 and Joe Ingles scored a season-high 14 for Orlando, which also won nine straight games during the 1994-95, 2000-01 and 2010-11 seasons. Franz Wagner chipped in with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone wins World Cup giant slalom at Mont Tremblant

Italy's Federica Brignone became the oldest woman to win a World Cup giant slalom event with her triumph on Saturday at Mont Tremblant, Quebec where Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami was unable to extend her perfect start to the season in the discipline. Olympic silver medallist Brignone, who finished sixth in the giant slalom last week at Killington, led after the first run and went on to win by 21 hundredths of a second over Petra Vlhova with a total time of two minutes 14.95 seconds.

Brisbane Lord Mayor quits 'dysfunctional' 2032 Olympics forum

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said on Sunday he would resign from an infrastructure delivery body for the 2032 Olympics in the Australian city, criticising plans to rebuild its famed Gabba cricket ground for the games. "I will be resigning immediately from the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Intergovernmental Leaders’ Forum," Schrinner said in a statement. "I will no longer fall into line and support the State Government’s current Gabba plan."

Golf-Lee, Hoshino set up final round duel at Australian Open

Australia's Min Woo Lee and Japan's Rikuya Hoshino look set for a final-day shootout for the second week in a row after finishing the third round of the Australian Open in a share of a one-stroke lead on Saturday. Lee, who prevailed in his duel with Hoshino last week in to win the Australian PGA Championship, needed a 10-foot birdie putt at the last to complete a scrappy round of one-under-par 70 and get back on terms with his Japanese rival on 13-under.

Soccer-Arsenal beat Wolves to go four points clear at top

Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League as early goals by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fired them to a 2-1 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. In freezing temperatures Arsenal made a lightning fast start and the points always looked secure from the moment captain Odegaard doubled their advantage in the 13th minute.

Golf-Tight tussle on leaderboard going into final round of SA Open

The promising home pair of Jayden Schaper and Ryan van Velzen share the lead after Saturday’s third round of the South African Open, taking a one-shot advantage into the final round on Sunday as they look for maiden success on the DP World Tour. The South African duo, both 22, sit on a nine-under-par three round total of 207, one ahead of Louis de Jager and a further shot ahead of six more contenders on 209 on a crowded leaderboard.

Olympics-Coates wants athlete numbers reduced for Brisbane Games

International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates has said athlete numbers at the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane must be reduced to help ensure the games are as cost effective as possible. The addition of cricket, flag football, squash, baseball and softball in Los Angeles in 2028 will see participation numbers climb beyond 11,000, but Coates wants that figure to lowered when the Australians host the event four years later.

Soccer-Canada humble Australia 5-0 in all-time top scorer Sinclair's swansong

All-time international top scorer Christine Sinclair made her penultimate appearance for Canada in a 5-0 win over Australia at Langford on Friday. Sinclair, who scored 190 goals for Canada over 23 years, came off the bench to a standing ovation ahead of her planned international retirement as the hosts dominated a heavily rotated Australia in the first of two friendlies.

