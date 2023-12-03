Bailey backs Warner to play SCG Test against Pakistan, but maintains performance a key factor for selection
Warner has been named in the 14-man squad for the first Test against Pakistan, starting on December 14. The veteran opener this year expressed his desire to retire from the long format after the final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the home stadium of his first-class team New South Wales.
Australia men's selection panel chairperson George Bailey has backed opener David Warner to play the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), a match that the opener intends to end his long format career with but maintained that performance will be a key factor in selection for all players.
