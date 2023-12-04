Left Menu

Cricket-Sensational Hope seals West Indies win against England

A magnificent century by Shai Hope powered West Indies to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England in the first of three one day internationals at North Sound on Sunday. It was West Indies' highest-ever ODI run chase against England, surpassing the 286 they managed at Lord's in 2004.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 02:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 02:52 IST
Cricket-Sensational Hope seals West Indies win against England

A magnificent century by Shai Hope powered West Indies to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England in the first of three one day internationals at North Sound on Sunday. Set 326 for victory, Hope anchored the West Indies reply and then produced some savage hitting to guide his team home with seven balls remaining, finishing on 109 not out.

Hope smashed three sixes off the penultimate over off the hapless Sam Curran to reach three figures and seal victory. It was West Indies' highest-ever ODI run chase against England, surpassing the 286 they managed at Lord's in 2004.

