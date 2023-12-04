Rugby-Former Wales forward Coombs says diagnosed with dementia, probable CTE

Former Wales forward Andrew Coombs said on Sunday he has been diagnosed with dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The 39-year-old, who won the Six Nations with Wales in 2013, is one of 295 former players suing World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) over neurological injuries, alleging they failed to put in place reasonable measures to protect the health and safety of players.

Coombs, who retired in 2016 due to a knee injury, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was suffering from CTE symptoms for nearly four years before being diagnosed eight months ago. "The diagnosis was a heartbreaking one but it answered many questions that had been lingering in my mind," he said.

"I do question those who were responsible for managing the health risks associated with repetitive head collisions and concussions." World Rugby, the RFU and WRU said in a joint statement after Friday's hearing: "Player welfare is rugby's top priority and will continue to be our top priority.

"Rugby is committed to leading the welfare agenda in sport, driven by evolving science and research to protect and support players at all levels." London's High Court has adjourned the players' application for group litigation order (GLO) until next year.

