Left Menu

Rugby-Former Wales forward Coombs says diagnosed with dementia, probable CTE

The 39-year-old, who won the Six Nations with Wales in 2013, is one of 295 former players suing World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) over neurological injuries, alleging they failed to put in place reasonable measures to protect the health and safety of players. Coombs, who retired in 2016 due to a knee injury, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was suffering from CTE symptoms for nearly four years before being diagnosed eight months ago.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 08:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 08:34 IST
Rugby-Former Wales forward Coombs says diagnosed with dementia, probable CTE

Former Wales forward Andrew Coombs said on Sunday he has been diagnosed with dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The 39-year-old, who won the Six Nations with Wales in 2013, is one of 295 former players suing World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) over neurological injuries, alleging they failed to put in place reasonable measures to protect the health and safety of players.

Coombs, who retired in 2016 due to a knee injury, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was suffering from CTE symptoms for nearly four years before being diagnosed eight months ago. "The diagnosis was a heartbreaking one but it answered many questions that had been lingering in my mind," he said.

"I do question those who were responsible for managing the health risks associated with repetitive head collisions and concussions." World Rugby, the RFU and WRU said in a joint statement after Friday's hearing: "Player welfare is rugby's top priority and will continue to be our top priority.

"Rugby is committed to leading the welfare agenda in sport, driven by evolving science and research to protect and support players at all levels." London's High Court has adjourned the players' application for group litigation order (GLO) until next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023