Rugby-Australia women snap New Zealand's 41-game winning streak in sevens

The Australian women's rugby sevens team confirmed themselves as gold medal threats at next year's Paris Olympics after ending New Zealand's 41-match winning streak to claim the opening round of the world sevens series in Dubai on Sunday. The Australians made history repeat itself when they upset the series' defending champions 26-19 in the final, having beaten them by the same score nearly a year to the day in the corresponding edition in Dubai.

Australia's record fourth Dubai title was set up by the brilliant Levi sisters, with 20-year-old Teagan scoring tries either side of halftime and 21-year-old Maddison sealing the win with another. Bienne Terita, who started in place of Alysia Lefau-Fakaoisilea after her red card in the semi-final win over France, gave Australia the perfect start with a break and dash for a try after 23 seconds.

New Zealand's 19-year-old talent Jorja Miller scored a hat-trick of tries, her third levelling the match before Maddison's winner. "It's amazing," captain Charlotte Caslick said.

"It was disappointing losing 'Lys' (Lefau-Fakaoisilea) for the final because she's so important to our team but it shows the depth we've been creating and 'BB' (Terita) stepped up and had a blinder. "We wanted to hold the ball as much as possible because we know when they touch it they are dangerous so that was key alongside the restarts."

Australia won the women's gold at sevens' Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games but crashed out of the quarter-finals in their title defence at Tokyo where the Black Ferns triumphed. South Africa beat Argentina 12-7 in the Dubai final to win the men's event, their fifth title in succession in the gulf city giving them a boost before they head home to defend their trophy in the next stop in Cape Town.

