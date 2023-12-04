Left Menu

Rugby-Australia women snap New Zealand's 41-game winning streak in sevens

The Australian women's rugby sevens team confirmed themselves as gold medal threats at next year's Paris Olympics after ending New Zealand's 41-match winning streak to claim the opening round of the world sevens series in Dubai on Sunday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 04-12-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 08:42 IST
Rugby-Australia women snap New Zealand's 41-game winning streak in sevens
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian women's rugby sevens team confirmed themselves as gold medal threats at next year's Paris Olympics after ending New Zealand's 41-match winning streak to claim the opening round of the world sevens series in Dubai on Sunday. The Australians made history repeat itself when they upset the series' defending champions 26-19 in the final, having beaten them by the same score nearly a year to the day in the corresponding edition in Dubai.

Australia's record fourth Dubai title was set up by the brilliant Levi sisters, with 20-year-old Teagan scoring tries either side of halftime and 21-year-old Maddison sealing the win with another. Bienne Terita, who started in place of Alysia Lefau-Fakaoisilea after her red card in the semi-final win over France, gave Australia the perfect start with a break and dash for a try after 23 seconds.

New Zealand's 19-year-old talent Jorja Miller scored a hat-trick of tries, her third levelling the match before Maddison's winner. "It's amazing," captain Charlotte Caslick said.

"It was disappointing losing 'Lys' (Lefau-Fakaoisilea) for the final because she's so important to our team but it shows the depth we've been creating and 'BB' (Terita) stepped up and had a blinder. "We wanted to hold the ball as much as possible because we know when they touch it they are dangerous so that was key alongside the restarts."

Australia won the women's gold at sevens' Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games but crashed out of the quarter-finals in their title defence at Tokyo where the Black Ferns triumphed. South Africa beat Argentina 12-7 in the Dubai final to win the men's event, their fifth title in succession in the gulf city giving them a boost before they head home to defend their trophy in the next stop in Cape Town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023