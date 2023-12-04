Left Menu

Abhinav Choudhary becomes rapid-fire national champion

Abhinav Choudhary shot a score of 30 in the final to outgun Uttar Pradesh's Ankur Goel, who finished with 26 hits to his name. Delhi's Arpit Goel was third with 21

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 09:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan's Abhinav Choudhary clinched the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) title at the ongoing 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for Pistol events, here at Bhopal's M.P. State Shooting Academy range on Sunday. Abhinav shot a score of 30 in the final to outgun Uttar Pradesh's Ankur Goel, who finished with 26 hits to his name. Delhi's Arpit Goel was third with 21.

Abhinav had earlier qualified for the top six final round with a score of 584 in qualification, which was also the leading score. In the junior men's RFP, Vijayveer Sidhu struck gold with 28 hits in the final, getting the better of Haryana's Paris Olympic quota winner Anish Bhanwala, who had 25. Punjab won gold and bronze in the event, when Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu shot 20 to pick up the bronze.

Anish (578) did win the team event in men's RFP however, combining with Sameer (578) and Adarsh Singh (571) for a combined effort of 1727. Vijayveer along with Rajkanwar and twin brother Udhayveer won the junior team gold. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

