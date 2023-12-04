Sports News Roundup: Golf-Burmester completes back-to-back wins on DP World Tour; Golf-Woods targets one event per month after competitive return and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Burmester completes back-to-back wins on DP World Tour

Dean Burmester made two birdies on the final three holes to pull away from the field and win the South African Open on Sunday by three strokes, securing back-to-back titles on the DP World Tour following his triumph at the Joburg Open last week. The 34-year-old South African’s final round 68 saw him finish with a four-round total of 277, well clear of the trio of Italian Renato Paratore, Jesper Svensson of Sweden and South African Ryan van Velzen on 280.

NFL roundup: Colts shed OT deficit, sink Titans

Gardner Minshew hit Michael Pittman with a 4-yard touchdown pass with 2:31 left in overtime as the Indianapolis Colts outlasted the Tennessee Titans 31-28 on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. Minshew, who was 26 of 42 for 312 yards with two scores, found Alec Pierce for a 55-yard gain to the Titans 4 on Indianapolis' only possession of the extra period. Two plays later, Pittman caught his 11th pass of the day to keep the Colts (7-5) in playoff position in the AFC.

Games-Gold Coast pulls bid for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Australia's Gold Coast has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing a lack of government support. Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate had floated holding a "stream-lined" Games with Western Australia state capital Perth but conceded the vision did not "align" with state and federal governments.

Soccer-Liverpool score two late goals in 4-3 thriller against Fulham

Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold's winner in the 88th minute in their breathless 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute, while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Alexander-Arnold's spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp's team into second in the standings on 31 points.

Alpine skiing-Weather wipes out World Cup weekend events at Beaver Creek

The entire men's World Cup weekend of skiing at Beaver Creek, Colorado, has been wiped out after wind forced the cancellation of the super-G race that was scheduled to be held on Sunday, the International Ski Federation said. It marked the third consecutive day an event at the Birds of Prey course was cancelled after Friday's men's downhill was called off due to heavy overnight snow while wind and heavy snowfall wiped out Saturday's downhill race.

Alpine skiing-Brignone completes World Cup giant slalom double at Mont Tremblant

Italy's Federica Brignone captured her second World Cup giant slalom victory in as many days at Mont Tremblant, Quebec on Sunday while Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 143rd career podium with a third place finish in whiteout conditions. Brignone trailed Olympic champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 1.22 seconds after the first run but went on to prevail by 33 hundredths of a second over Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami with a total time of two minutes and 11.95 seconds.

NBA roundup: Clippers stun Warriors after trailing by 22

Paul George drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.9 seconds remaining as the host Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 22-point deficit to edge the Golden State Warriors 113-112 on Saturday. Moses Moody gave Golden State a 111-106 lead with 1:22 to go by sinking two free throws following a clear-path foul by George. James Harden answered with a layup before Moody split a pair of free throws, making it a four-point game with 38.1 seconds left.

Golf-Woods targets one event per month after competitive return

Tiger Woods said on Sunday he expects to be able to play one event per month in 2024 after making his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The 15-time major winner finished 18th in the 20-player field at the tournament, which he hosts for the benefit of his charity.

Golf-Niemann, Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles

Joaquin Niemann mastered the Sydney winds to become the first Chilean winner in 119 years of the Australian Open when he beat Japan's Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff to lift the Stonehaven Cup on Sunday. Niemann lipped out with a four-foot eagle putt on the first re-run of the 18th but made no mistake on the second playoff hole, draining a slightly longer eagle attempt to add a first DP World Tour title to the two he has won on the PGA circuit.

NHL roundup: Brad Marchand's hat trick rallies Bruins past Jackets

Brad Marchand scored a natural hat trick in the third period as the Boston Bruins came from behind to defeat the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Sunday night. The Bruins captain erased his team's 1-0 deficit after two periods by himself, netting three straight goals -- including two on power plays -- across a span of 5:50. Four of Marchand's 11 goals this season have come over the past two games following an eight-game goal-scoring drought. The hat trick was the sixth of his career.

