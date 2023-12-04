Left Menu

Honda Racing India's Quintal clinches 10th position in 2023 ARRC finale

PTI | Buriram | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:02 IST
India's Kavin Quintal of Honda Racing finished a creditable 10th in the final round of 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Chang International Circuit here. Riding Asia Production 250cc class bike on Sunday, Quintal pushed his limits on the track to cross the chequered line in the 10th position with timing of 18:56.590s in the 2023 ARRC.

But Quintal's teammate Mohsin Paramban failed to finish Race 2. With the end of Round 2, Honda Racing India has earned additional six points, taking their total tally to 33 points in this season of the event.

''Despite the challenges, I am proud of the effort and dedication I had put into the finale race. In the final race, I gave it my all and secured the 10th position,'' Quintal said.

''This experience only motivates me further to push my limits and aim for even better results in future races.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

