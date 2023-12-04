Left Menu

ECB announces central contract list for 2023-24 with two new faces joining 18 women players

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday named two new players Maia Bouchier and Danielle Gibson in the latest central contract list for 2023-24.

England players (Photo: ECB). Image Credit: ANI
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday named two new players Maia Bouchier and Danielle Gibson in the latest central contract list for 2023-24. ECB confirmed 18 women's players to the list with Maia and Danielle receiving their first England Women Central Contract that will till October 31, 2024.

ECB has also given development contracts to bowlers Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer and wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath. Both players have showcased potential by sealing their place in the senior team. On the other hand, Freya Davies is the only player who missed out on a contract after she struggled in the international year while right-arm pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt announced her retirement.

Director of England Women's Cricket, Jonathan Finch talked about the contract list and said in a statement released by the ECB, "The Central Contracts are awarded to the players we feel will play a significant role over the next 12 months and beyond. We are at the start of an unprecedented busy period of international cricket and the group reflects the requirements of the multi-format schedule we face." "Maia Bouchier and Danielle Gibson have been part of our group over the summer, have performed well, and will be important players for England moving forward. After a record-breaking Ashes summer, we have a really exciting 12 months of cricket ahead and we feel this group of players will form the foundations of our side that will take us through various bilateral series, and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup," Finch added.

England Women centrally contracted list: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, and Danni Wyatt. England Women development contract list: Bess Heath, Lauren Filer, and Mahika Gaur. (ANI)

