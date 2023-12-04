Left Menu

Soccer-Sky Sports and TNT Sports win rights to show English Premier League games from 2025

Sky Sports won the rights to show the majority of English Premier League matches from 2025 until 2029, while TNT Sports will show a smaller number of matches.

TNT Sports will show 52 live matches per season during that period.

The BBC has been awarded the rights to show highlights rights for all 380 Premier League matches each season. "Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming," said Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive.

"We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League."

