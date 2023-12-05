Left Menu

Aslam stars on captaincy debut as Puneri Paltan stun defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan produced a brilliant all-round display to stun defending champions the Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. Arjun Deshwal (17 points) and Aslam Inamdar (10 points) were the key performers of the day

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 08:31 IST
Aslam stars on captaincy debut as Puneri Paltan stun defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers
Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers in action during Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puneri Paltan produced a brilliant all-round display to stun defending champions the Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. Arjun Deshwal (17 points) and Aslam Inamdar (10 points) were the key performers of the day. Puneri Paltan got off the blocks well as they raced to a 6-3 lead when Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh trapped Ajith Kumar in the sixth minute. However, the Panthers clawed their way back into the game through their raiders. Arjun was a constant threat to the Puneri defence, but it was Ajith Kumar who made the difference, as he got the better of Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohit Goyat in a superb raid to inflict the all out in the 14th minute.

The Panthers had a comfortable 14-10 lead and it was the first time they had taken the lead in the game. Arjun went on to grab points in each of his next three raids to ensure the Panthers held on to their four-point lead at the half-time interval. Arjun resumed where he left off as he picked up two points in the very first raid of the second half to bring up his PKL career's 36th Super 10. Just when it appeared that the Panthers were in the ascendancy, Puneri Paltan mounted a solid fightback. Aslam starred with a two-point raid to reduce the opposition to two men and Shadloui followed it up with an iron-clad double-thigh hold on Arjun to get the all out.

With 25 minutes played, Puneri Paltan had reduced the deficit to two points at 21-23. A couple of successful raids from Aslam and a huge tackle from Sanket Sawant on Ajith saw them draw level at 25-25 in the 30th minute. The men in orange dictated terms thereon as frequent points from Shadloui, one from a tackle and one off a smart pursuit raid, saw Puneri Paltan bag yet another all-out. Puneri Paltan enjoyed a healthy six-point lead with five minutes left on the clock.

Arjun put up a valiant effort to bring his side back into the game, but there was little he could do as Aslam brought up his Super 10 and led Puneri Paltan to victory on his captaincy debut. Schedule for the PKL Season 10 match on Tuesday:

Game 1: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba - 8 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023