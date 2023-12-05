Ice Hockey-Neck guards mandatory in IIHF tournaments after Johnson's death
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has made the use of neck laceration guards mandatory in all its competitions following recommendations made by its medical committee in the wake of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson's death.
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has made the use of neck laceration guards mandatory in all its competitions following recommendations made by its medical committee in the wake of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson's death. Johnson died after his neck was cut by a skate blade of another player during a league game in Sheffield in October. Police arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter over the incident.
A British coroner overseeing the investigation into Johnson's death was among those calling for neck guards to be compulsory. Neck guards are already mandatory in the IIHF's under-18 and under-20 tournaments but the sport's governing body has not set a date for the implementation at senior level due to supply concerns.
"The IIHF remains in close contact with its suppliers to ensure they are able to respond to the current high demand," they said in a statement. "Until the rule officially goes into effect, the IIHF continues to strongly recommend that neck laceration protectors are worn by all players performing in an IIHF competition."
The English Ice Hockey Association also cited supply issues when delaying the implementation of its neck guard rule for all on-ice activities until Jan. 1. National Hockey League (NHL) authorities discussed further safety measures with their players' union early last month, but have not reached an agreement on making the equipment mandatory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'bamboozled' by science, ex-adviser tells inquiry
Johnson Controls Outlines New Blueprint for India’s Net Zero Future
Australia batters Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne to play Sheffield Shield ahead of Test series against Pakistan
COVID inquiry heard Boris Johnson ‘struggled’ with graphs – if you do too, here are some tips
Former UK leader Boris Johnson joins march against antisemitism in London