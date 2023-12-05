Left Menu

EPL sells domestic TV rights for record $8.45B in next 4-year cycle

05-12-2023
The Premier League sold its domestic TV rights for 6.7 billion pounds ($8.4 billion) for the next four-year cycle, for what the competition was the largest sports media rights deal ever concluded in Britain.

The new contract covering the period from 2025-26 to 2028-29 underlined the league's status as the richest in soccer, with the annual figure of 1.675 billion pounds ($2.12 billion) around double the value of domestic rights in each of Germany, Spain and Italy.

Sky Sports will screen a minimum of 215 matches per season — up to 100 matches a season more than it currently does — while TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, will get 52 games. Amazon Prime, which shows 20 matches per season in the current cycle up to 2024-25, reportedly did not bid for any matches in the next cycle.

The current deal is worth a reported 1.66 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) a season.

“The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League,'' said Richard Masters, its chief executive, ''and is testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world's most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week.”

