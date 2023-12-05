Soccer-Sheffield United to replace Heckingbottom with former manager Wilder
Sheffield United are set to bring back Chris Wilder as their new manager to replace Paul Heckingbottom, the Premier League club's owner Prince Abdullah said. "Yes (I have made the decision)," Prince Abdullah told Talk Sport.
"Chris has done great things for the club and in my opinion he’s the best guy on planet earth to take over the club right now in these circumstances." United have five points from 14 games.
They were handed an embarrassing 8-0 home thrashing by Newcastle United in September while lowly Burnley beat them 5-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday.
