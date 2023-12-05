Left Menu

Ayush Shetty, Isharani Baruah qualify for main draw in Guwahati Masters

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:36 IST
Junior World Championship bronze medallist Ayush Shetty displayed superb confidence to win both his qualifying round matches and book a spot in the main draw of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Shetty first got the better of seventh seed Kiran Kumar Mekala 21-12, 21-15 before overcoming Siddharth Pratap Singh 21-14, 22-21 in 41 minutes.

The lanky youngster will face compatriot Arunesh Hari in the opening round.

Shetty said the drift made things difficult in the second game against Siddharth but he was happy that he could control the rallies and finish the match in straight games.

While all the eight men's singles qualification slots went to the Indian shuttlers, Assam's Isharani Baruah was the lone Indian qualifier in women's singles.

Isharani, after playing a key role in helping her state clinch the women's team gold in the recently concluded National Games in Goa, first defeated Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-15, 21-12 before getting the better of Indonesia's Deswanti Nurtertiati 21-19, 21-16 to qualify for the main draw.

She will face third seed Sung Shuo Yun of Chinese Taipei in the opening round.

''Both the matches were quite tough. But I am from Assam and it is the first time a Super 100 event is being held here and the support I got from my friends and well-wishers was special today,'' Isharani said after the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

