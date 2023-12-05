Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Matip adds to Liverpool's injury woes ahead of Sheffield United clash

Liverpool are facing a growing injury list ahead of their Premier League clash at bottom club Sheffield United on Wednesday with defender Joel Matip the latest casualty. Matip injured his knee during the second half of Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday -- a result that lifted Juergen Klopp's side a point above Manchester City into second place and two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Boxing-Serrano vacates title after WBC refuses to let her fight under same rules as men

Featherweight champion Amanda Serrano on Wednesday relinquished her WBC title after they refused to allow her to compete in bouts under the same rule-set as men's boxing, with 12 three-minute rounds. Women's championship fights are typically scheduled for no more than 10 rounds with each round lasting two minutes.

Soccer-CONMEBOL reveals 14 host U.S. cities for 2024 Copa America

Next year's Copa America will be held across 14 U.S. cities, culminating with the final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday. The first semi-final will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with the other at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, while quarter-final action will be in Arlington, Houston, Las Vegas and Glendale.

Ice Hockey-Neck guards mandatory in IIHF tournaments after Johnson's death

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has made the use of neck laceration guards mandatory in all its competitions following recommendations made by its medical committee in the wake of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson's death. Johnson died after his neck was cut by a skate blade of another player during a league game in Sheffield in October. Police arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter over the incident.

NHL roundup: Nikita Kucherov continues tear in Lightning's win

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a record-tying outing, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots and the host Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Monday night. The NHL's leader in points with 42 in 25 games, Kucherov scored the contest's first goal to stretch his point streak to 10 games.

Motorcycling-NASCAR's Trackhouse Racing enters MotoGP with Aprilia

NASCAR's Trackhouse Racing, co-owned by rapper Pitbull, announced on Tuesday they will enter MotoGP next year in partnership with Aprilia as replacements for the dropped RNF Racing team. Aprilia-backed Raul Fernandez of Spain and Portugal's Miguel Oliveira, who raced for RNF this year, will ride for the new team.

Soccer-Not a good moment to face Manchester United, says Chelsea's Pochettino

Manchester United may be the focus of media reports regarding unrest in the dressing room but Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino does not believe it is a good time to face them. While the Blues go into Wednesday's game on the back of a 3-2 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion, United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday, with manager Erik ten Hag denying rumours of discontent within his squad.

Spanish prosecutor requests 4-year jail terms over hate crime in Vinicius case

A Spanish prosecutor said on Tuesday he has requested four-year prison terms for four soccer fans in a hate crime case opened after a black effigy dressed as Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in January. A banner reading "Madrid hates Real" and an inflatable black effigy dressed with a replica of Vinicius' No. 20 shirt appeared hanging on a bridge near the club's training ground before a match against rival Atletico Madrid on Jan. 26.

Soccer-Sheffield United sack Heckingbottom, Wilder returns

Bottom club Sheffield United parted ways with Paul Heckingbottom on Tuesday with former manager Chris Wilder returning to lead the Premier League club's battle against relegation. Heckingbottom is the first Premier League managerial casualty this term, although Julen Lopetegui left Wolverhampton Wanderers three days before the start of the season.

Olympics-Paris 2024 Games a 'considerable challenge' for bomb disposal squad

The Paris police bomb disposal team expect the Olympics to present them with a "considerable challenge" next year. They have been working with Paris 2024 organisers to define the right level of bomb clearing intervention during the Olympics and Paralympics in the French capital next summer, the director of the central police laboratory said on Monday.

