Men's Volleyball Club World Championship begins in Bengaluru on Wednesday

The men's Volleyball Club World Championship begins here on Wednesday as the city becomes the first in India to host the prestigious tournament.

The five-day tournament at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium will see six teams compete for the top honours.

Prime Volleyball League Season 2 champions Ahmedabad Defenders are set to make history as the first Indian team to compete at the club showpiece.

The Indian stars are getting an opportunity to showcase their skills against the best in the world.

