Men's Volleyball Club World Championship begins in Bengaluru on Wednesday
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:30 IST
The men's Volleyball Club World Championship begins here on Wednesday as the city becomes the first in India to host the prestigious tournament.
The five-day tournament at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium will see six teams compete for the top honours.
Prime Volleyball League Season 2 champions Ahmedabad Defenders are set to make history as the first Indian team to compete at the club showpiece.
The Indian stars are getting an opportunity to showcase their skills against the best in the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Ahmedabad Defenders
- Volleyball Club World Championship
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-origin prison warden convicted for seeking bribe from Singapore prison inmate
Indian stocks in green Tuesday; US Fed minutes eyed for fresh cues
Indian researchers find no link between sudden death and COVID shots
Covid vaccines did not increase sudden death risk among young Indian adults: ICMR study
First images from Indian tunnel show workers trapped for nine days