Lazio beats Genoa 1-0 to set up potential Italian Cup match against city rival Roma

PTI | Rome | Updated: 06-12-2023 09:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 09:12 IST
  • Italy

Matteo Guendouzi's first goal for Lazio helped the capital team to a 1-0 win over Genoa and into the Italian Cup quarterfinals and a potential derby against city rival Roma.

Guendouzi netted in the fifth minute on Tuesday after Luca Pellegrini won back possession and raced down the left before putting in a low cross for the France midfielder to fire into the far bottom corner.

The 24-year-old Guendouzi joined Lazio on loan from Marseille at the end of August, on transfer deadline day.

Mateo Retegui came close to leveling for Genoa including with one opportunity that had the Italy forward applauding Lazio defender Mario Gila for his block at point-blank range.

However, Lazio held on for the victory and could next face Roma if Jose Mourinho's team beats Cremonese next month. AP SSC SSC

