Abu Dhabi T10: Morrisville Samp Army, Deccan Gladiators post victories

Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshad bowled Morrisville Samp Army to a six-wicket win over Bangla Tigers in the 20th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. While Ahmad bagged three wickets for 14 runs, Irshad took three wickets for 12 runs. They were backed by Karim Janat with two wickets for four runs. Bangla Tigers who were asked to bat first, got all out for 82 in 10 overs. Jordan Cox top-scored with 27 for Bangla Tigers.

Chasing the target, Andries Gous hit a breezy 42 off 20 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. Later, skipper Moeen Ali with an unbeaten 12 and Najibullah Zadran (13*), steered Samp Army to the target in 8.2 overs. This victory has taken Samp Army to the top of the table with eight points from five matches.

In the other match, Deccan Gladiators' Tom Kohler-Cadmore's blistering knock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and four boundaries, and Nuwan Thushara's deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northern Warriors by eight wickets in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. It was another spectacle from Kohler-Cadmore, who had also scored an unbeaten 44 against Chennai Braves in 19 balls with three sixes and five boundaries to ensure his team a ten-wicket win in 6.1 overs. This knock against Northern Warriors was a master class from this England wicket-keeper batsman on how to hit sixes with ease. Each of his eight sixes was hit with immaculate timing and power.

Northern Warriors who were asked to bat first could muster only 100 for 6 due to Thushara's spell of four wickets for just 12 runs. James Neesham (31 in 23 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and skipper Angelo Matthews (29 in 18 balls, with a four and two sixes) were the top scorers for NW. Tom's explosive knock helped Gladiators chase it down in 6.1 overs only, with eight wickets in hand. This win helped Deccan Gladiators unseat Samp Army from the top of the table in just a few minutes after the first match of the day.

Brief scores:Deccan Gladiators beat Northern Warriors by 8 wickets. Northern Warriors 100 for 6 in 10 overs (James Neesham 31, Angelo Mathews 29, Nuwan Thushara 4 for 12) Deccan Gladiators 104 for 2 in 6.1 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 69*)Player of the Match: Nuwan Thushara

Samp Army beat Bangla Tigers by 6 wickets. Bangla Tigers 82 in 10 overs (Jordan Cox 27, Karim Janat 2 for 4, Qais Ahmad 3 for 14, Salman Irshad 3 for 12) Samp Army 85 for 4 in 8.2 overs (Andries Gous 42) Player of the Match: Qais Ahmed. (ANI)

