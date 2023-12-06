Sports News Roundup: Soccer-CONMEBOL reveals 14 host U.S. cities for 2024 Copa America; NHL roundup: Nikita Kucherov continues tear in Lightning's win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-CONMEBOL reveals 14 host U.S. cities for 2024 Copa America

Next year's Copa America will be held across 14 U.S. cities, culminating with the final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday. The first semi-final will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with the other at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, while quarter-final action will be in Arlington, Houston, Las Vegas and Glendale.

NHL roundup: Nikita Kucherov continues tear in Lightning's win

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a record-tying outing, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots and the host Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Monday night. The NHL's leader in points with 42 in 25 games, Kucherov scored the contest's first goal to stretch his point streak to 10 games.

Soccer-England rout Scotland 6-0 but Olympic dreams over

England's Lionesses thrashed Scotland 6-0 on Tuesday but it was not enough to keep alive Team GB's dreams of a Paris Olympic berth after late drama saw the Netherlands pip them to top spot in their Nations League group. Lucy Bronze scored a last-gasp goal for the Lionesses, who briefly celebrated, believing it was enough to win Group A1 and move into the Nations League semi-finals, but the Netherlands' Damaris Egurrola netted twice in added time as they beat Belgium 4-0 to clinch top spot.

Soccer-Canada's Sinclair bids farewell in final international outing

Christine Sinclair bid an emotional farewell to international soccer on Tuesday with one final match that brought an end to a superlative career in which she catapulted the Canadian national women's team from obscurity to Olympic champions. The result of the friendly, a 1-0 win over Australia played in Sinclair's home province of British Columbia, did not matter as the night was all about celebrating Canada's most successful soccer player of all time.

Olympics-ISA welcomes pause in controversial surf tower construction

The International Surfing Association (ISA) has welcomed a pause in preparations for the construction of a judging tower for the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti after local opponents said a barge had damaged coral near the contest site. A video posted on Instagram on Saturday by Save Teahupo'o Reef, a coalition of locals, surfers and environmental NGOs, appeared to show a barge stuck on the reef, along with broken coral and its damaged propeller.

Soccer-Argentina's Messi named Time's Athlete of the Year for 2023

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023 after winning the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time and elevating the profile of the sport in the U.S. with his move to Inter Miami. Messi played a key role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final in December last year.

Motor racing-FIA compliance probe kicks up a storm in F1

Formula One's governing body announced a compliance probe on Tuesday that drew a furious response from the sport's owners, top team Mercedes and one of the most senior women in motorsport. The storm broke after the FIA issued a surprise statement saying it was looking into reports a team boss had received confidential information from an employee of the commercial rights holder.

Spanish prosecutor requests 4-year jail terms over hate crime in Vinicius case

A Spanish prosecutor said on Tuesday he has requested four-year prison terms for four soccer fans in a hate crime case opened after a black effigy dressed as Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in January. A banner reading "Madrid hates Real" and an inflatable black effigy dressed with a replica of Vinicius' No. 20 shirt appeared hanging on a bridge near the club's training ground before a match against rival Atletico Madrid on Jan. 26.

Soccer-Sheffield United sack Heckingbottom, Wilder returns

Bottom club Sheffield United parted ways with Paul Heckingbottom on Tuesday with former manager Chris Wilder returning to lead the Premier League club's battle against relegation. Heckingbottom is the first Premier League managerial casualty this term, although Julen Lopetegui left Wolverhampton Wanderers three days before the start of the season.

Olympics-Paris 2024 Games a 'considerable challenge' for bomb disposal squad

The Paris police bomb disposal team expect the Olympics to present them with a "considerable challenge" next year. They have been working with Paris 2024 organisers to define the right level of bomb clearing intervention during the Olympics and Paralympics in the French capital next summer, the director of the central police laboratory said on Monday.

