India open campaign against Afghanistan in ACC U-19 Asia Cup on Friday, face Pak on Sunday

India will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament here on Friday.

Pakistan will play Nepal in the other match of the opening day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on Sunday. Eight teams will compete for the top prize in the 50-over event which is being hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board.

The teams have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan are placed in Group A. Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and hosts UAE feature in Pool B.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will progress to the semi-finals which will be played on December 15. The tournament final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on December 17. All group matches and semi-finals will be played at the ICC Academy Ovals 1 and 2. All tournament matches will begin at 9:30 am local time.

