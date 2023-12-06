Left Menu

India open campaign against Afghanistan in ACC U-19 Asia Cup on Friday, face Pak on Sunday

India will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the ACC Mens U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament here on Friday.Pakistan will play Nepal in the other match of the opening day. Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and hosts UAE feature in Pool B.The top two teams from each of the two groups will progress to the semi-finals which will be played on December 15.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-12-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 15:09 IST
India open campaign against Afghanistan in ACC U-19 Asia Cup on Friday, face Pak on Sunday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament here on Friday.

Pakistan will play Nepal in the other match of the opening day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on Sunday. Eight teams will compete for the top prize in the 50-over event which is being hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board.

The teams have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan are placed in Group A. Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and hosts UAE feature in Pool B.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will progress to the semi-finals which will be played on December 15. The tournament final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on December 17. All group matches and semi-finals will be played at the ICC Academy Ovals 1 and 2. All tournament matches will begin at 9:30 am local time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023