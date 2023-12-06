Left Menu

ICC, CWI delegates inspect T20 WC 2024 venues in USA, Caribbean

West Indies and the USA are the co-hosts as the latter is staging an ICC tournament for the first time.

PTI | Stjohns | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:38 IST
ICC, CWI delegates inspect T20 WC 2024 venues in USA, Caribbean

Delegates of International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have started a second inspection of the venues in the Caribbean and in the USA ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

The two-week review of the preparedness of the venues had started on November 30 and will conclude on December 15, stated a CWI release.

ICC Head of Operations, Khushiyal Singh explained the areas the inspection team has been focussing over the fortnight.

"Areas that will be assessed include pitch and outfield preparations, practice facilities, players dressing rooms, broadcast and media facilities, IT and security capabilities, hotels and guest houses...areas for fan parks, and other key components that are fundamental to the successful staging of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," said Singh.

Once the inspections and assessments are completed, the ICC will compile its findings and communicate them to CWI alongside necessary recommendations.

In the ninth edition of the marquee event, 20 teams will be divided into four groups and 55 matches will be played from June 4 to June 30, 2024. West Indies and the USA are the co-hosts as the latter is staging an ICC tournament for the first time. However, Dominica, one of the designated venues for the tournament, withdrew from hosting the event. The Windsor Park Sports Stadium was earlier shortlisted for a group stage match and two Super 8 games of the showpiece.

"The implementation timelines submitted by various contractors revealed that it would not be possible to complete these works within the stipulated time frame," the Dominica sports ministry said in a press release.

"As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023