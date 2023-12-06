ICC, CWI delegates inspect T20 WC 2024 venues in USA, Caribbean

Delegates of International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have started a second inspection of the venues in the Caribbean and in the USA ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

The two-week review of the preparedness of the venues had started on November 30 and will conclude on December 15, stated a CWI release.

ICC Head of Operations, Khushiyal Singh explained the areas the inspection team has been focussing over the fortnight.

"Areas that will be assessed include pitch and outfield preparations, practice facilities, players dressing rooms, broadcast and media facilities, IT and security capabilities, hotels and guest houses...areas for fan parks, and other key components that are fundamental to the successful staging of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," said Singh.

Once the inspections and assessments are completed, the ICC will compile its findings and communicate them to CWI alongside necessary recommendations.

In the ninth edition of the marquee event, 20 teams will be divided into four groups and 55 matches will be played from June 4 to June 30, 2024. West Indies and the USA are the co-hosts as the latter is staging an ICC tournament for the first time. However, Dominica, one of the designated venues for the tournament, withdrew from hosting the event. The Windsor Park Sports Stadium was earlier shortlisted for a group stage match and two Super 8 games of the showpiece.

"The implementation timelines submitted by various contractors revealed that it would not be possible to complete these works within the stipulated time frame," the Dominica sports ministry said in a press release.

"As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," the release added.

