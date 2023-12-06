Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA introduces expert panel to study ACL injuries in female players

The panel has begun crafting an ACL injury awareness questionnaire for all members of the women's football community, aiming to gather insights. "Addressing the prevalence of ACL injuries in women's football is crucial for the wellbeing of athletes and the advancement of the sport," UEFA Chief Medical Officer Zoran Bahtijarevic said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 21:57 IST
Soccer-UEFA introduces expert panel to study ACL injuries in female players
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

UEFA has introduced a women's health expert panel with the goal of gaining a deeper understanding of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries and their occurrence in the women's game, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. The panel has begun crafting an ACL injury awareness questionnaire for all members of the women's football community, aiming to gather insights.

"Addressing the prevalence of ACL injuries in women's football is crucial for the wellbeing of athletes and the advancement of the sport," UEFA Chief Medical Officer Zoran Bahtijarevic said. Multiple female players, including England's Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, missed the Women's World Cup earlier this year due to significant injuries.

The initiative will form the centrepiece of a wider ACL injury awareness campaign slated to begin in the latter half of 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023