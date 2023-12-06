Sports News Roundup: Kings tie NHL record with 10th straight road win; Canada's Sinclair bids farewell in final international outing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Kings tie NHL record with 10th straight road win

Drew Doughty scored 33 seconds into overtime as the Los Angeles Kings scored four unanswered goals to beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Los Angeles tied an NHL record with 10 straight road wins to open a season. The 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres also accomplished the feat.

Soccer-UEFA introduces expert panel to study ACL injuries in female players

UEFA has introduced a women's health expert panel with the goal of gaining a deeper understanding of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries and their occurrence in the women's game, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. The panel has begun crafting an ACL injury awareness questionnaire for all members of the women's football community, aiming to gather insights.

Soccer-England rout Scotland 6-0 but Olympic dreams over

England's Lionesses thrashed Scotland 6-0 on Tuesday but it was not enough to keep alive Team GB's dreams of a Paris Olympic berth after late drama saw the Netherlands pip them to top spot in their Nations League group. Lucy Bronze scored a last-gasp goal for the Lionesses, who briefly celebrated, believing it was enough to win Group A1 and move into the Nations League semi-finals, but the Netherlands' Damaris Egurrola netted twice in added time as they beat Belgium 4-0 to clinch top spot.

Soccer-Canada's Sinclair bids farewell in final international outing

Christine Sinclair bid an emotional farewell to international soccer on Tuesday with one final match that brought an end to a superlative career in which she catapulted the Canadian national women's team from obscurity to Olympic champions. The result of the friendly, a 1-0 win over Australia played in Sinclair's home province of British Columbia, did not matter as the night was all about celebrating Canada's most successful soccer player of all time.

Soccer-Argentina's Messi named Time's Athlete of the Year for 2023

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023 after winning the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time and elevating the profile of the sport in the U.S. with his move to Inter Miami. Messi played a key role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final in December last year.

Motor racing-FIA compliance probe kicks up a storm in F1

Formula One's governing body announced a compliance probe on Tuesday that drew a furious response from the sport's owners, top team Mercedes and one of the most senior women in motorsport. The storm broke after the FIA issued a surprise statement saying it was looking into reports a team boss had received confidential information from an employee of the commercial rights holder.

Figure skating-Passion has no age limit - Stellato-Dudek making remarkable comeback at 40

When Deanna Stellato-Dudek retired from figure skating at age 17 with a world junior silver medal but a series of debilitating hip injuries, she never could have guessed the best was yet to come. A chance exercise during a work retreat sparked a remarkable comeback 17 years later that has led the now 40-year-old Stellato-Dudek and Canadian pairs partner Maxime Deschamps to be top-ranked at this week's ISU Grand Prix Final in Beijing.

Rams sign PK Mason Crosby to practice squad

Mason Crosby is set to join the Los Angeles Rams after 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Unsigned since making 25 of 29 field goals with the Packers in 2022, Crosby worked out for the Rams on Oct. 25, but Los Angeles signed Lucas Havrisik off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.

Golf-R&A and USGA unveil universal golf-ball rollback rule starting in 2028

Golf's longest hitters will be reeled in under new rules announced on Wednesday by the R&A and USGA that will limit the distance balls struck by the game's elite players can travel starting in January 2028. In a bid to reduce the impact increased hitting distances have on golf's long-term sustainability, the governing bodies said in a joint statement that the longest hitters can expect to see a reduction of as much as 13-15 yards in drive distance.

Olympics-Paris 2024 Games a 'considerable challenge' for bomb disposal squad

The Paris police bomb disposal team expect the Olympics to present them with a "considerable challenge" next year. They have been working with Paris 2024 organisers to define the right level of bomb clearing intervention during the Olympics and Paralympics in the French capital next summer, the director of the central police laboratory said on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)