Sadiku shines as Mohun Bagan Super Giant play out a draw with Odisha FC

Armando Sadiku scored two late goals as Mohun Bagan Super Giant earned a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Subhasish Bose handled the ball inside the box in the 30th minute, handing a clear cut spot-kick to the visitors. Ahmed Jahouh stepped up for the penalty duties, and made no errors, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner. However, the midfielder was not going to settle for only that.

Just before the half-time whistle, Diego Mauricio cut into the left side of the Mariners' box, showing some quick footwork before squaring up a pass for an onrushing Jahouh. The former Mumbai City FC star struck it into the back of the net with his first touch, before embarking on a jubilant celebration. He was taken off for Lenny Rodrigues in the 57th minute as Sergio Lobera perhaps looked to safeguard the two-goal lead. The Mariners struck back though, and in some riveting fashion. Kiyan Nassiri, who is only going strength to strength playing for the outfit, showed quick awareness to set up a goal with a short pass for Armando Sadiku in the 59th minute. The Albanian has arguably been overshadowed with by illustrious offensive teammates like Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos. However, the forward, into his 15th year of professional football now, is not one to be taken lightly and he showed his presence tremendously. With his first goal, Mohun Bagan cut back the Odisha FC lead. But, for a long period, it appeared that it would end up being only a consolation strike and nothing else, until Hector Yuste found Sadiku at the centre of the box with a precise delivery that was shot past Amrinder Singh for the all-important equaliser.

