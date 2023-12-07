Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Kings tie NHL record with 10th straight road win

Drew Doughty scored 33 seconds into overtime as the Los Angeles Kings scored four unanswered goals to beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Los Angeles tied an NHL record with 10 straight road wins to open a season. The 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres also accomplished the feat.

Soccer-UEFA introduces expert panel to study ACL injuries in female players

UEFA has introduced a women's health expert panel with the goal of gaining a deeper understanding of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries and their occurrence in the women's game, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. The panel has begun crafting an ACL injury awareness questionnaire for all members of the women's football community, aiming to gather insights.

Soccer-Canada's Sinclair bids farewell in final international outing

Christine Sinclair bid an emotional farewell to international soccer on Tuesday with one final match that brought an end to a superlative career in which she catapulted the Canadian national women's team from obscurity to Olympic champions. The result of the friendly, a 1-0 win over Australia played in Sinclair's home province of British Columbia, did not matter as the night was all about celebrating Canada's most successful soccer player of all time.

Soccer-Argentina's Messi named Time's Athlete of the Year for 2023

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023 after winning the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time and elevating the profile of the sport in the U.S. with his move to Inter Miami. Messi played a key role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final in December last year.

Soccer-McTominay nets brace to lead Manchester United to 2-1 win over Chelsea

Manchester United's Scott McTominay continued his rich vein of goalscoring form when he netted either side of halftime to lift his team to a well-deserved 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday. United dominated in a victory that relieved some pressure on beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag, whose team have been hounded by reports of unrest in the dressing room, and moved them into sixth in the table on 27 points -- three shy of the top four -- after 15 games. Chelsea are 10th on 19 points.

Soccer-FIFA considered more severe sanctions against Spain's ex-FA chief Rubiales

FIFA considered more severe sanctions than the three-year ban it imposed on former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday when it published the written reasons for its decision. Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities on Oct. 30 after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in August.

Soccer-Stuttering Manchester City lose 1-0 to Aston Villa

Aston Villa overran Manchester City with a fully-deserved 1-0 win on Wednesday thanks to a deflected shot from Leon Bailey, leaving the reigning Premier League champions in an unfamiliar fourth position and six points off the top. Unai Emery's hungry and confident Villa, enjoying their best season for years, dominated the game from start to finish, leap-frogging City to third in the table.

Figure skating-Passion has no age limit - Stellato-Dudek making remarkable comeback at 40

When Deanna Stellato-Dudek retired from figure skating at age 17 with a world junior silver medal but a series of debilitating hip injuries, she never could have guessed the best was yet to come. A chance exercise during a work retreat sparked a remarkable comeback 17 years later that has led the now 40-year-old Stellato-Dudek and Canadian pairs partner Maxime Deschamps to be top-ranked at this week's ISU Grand Prix Final in Beijing.

Soccer-Manchester City slump to fourth after defeat at Villa, Liverpool win

Champions Manchester City lost further ground in the Premier League title race when they went down 1-0 at Aston Villa on Wednesday after Liverpool beat bottom club Sheffield United. Leon Bailey's deflected strike after a surging run in the 74th minute sealed Villa's club record-equalling 14th successive home league win as they moved above City into third place.

Golf-R&A and USGA unveil universal golf-ball rollback rule starting in 2028

Golf's longest hitters will be reeled in under new rules announced on Wednesday by the R&A and USGA that will limit the distance balls struck by the game's elite players can travel starting in January 2028. In a bid to reduce the impact increased hitting distances have on golf's long-term sustainability, the governing bodies said in a joint statement that the longest hitters can expect to see a reduction of as much as 13-15 yards in drive distance.

