Left Menu

"We were not up to the mark": Harmanpreet Kaur after 38-run loss to England

After India Women's disappointing 38-run loss against England in the first T20I match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, 'Women in Blue' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said they were not up to the mark in the game

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 08:11 IST
"We were not up to the mark": Harmanpreet Kaur after 38-run loss to England
Team India. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After India Women's disappointing 38-run loss against England in the first T20I match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, 'Women in Blue' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said they were not up to the mark in the game. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kaur said that these games will help the players learn from their mistakes.

She praised the English side and said that they have a good batting lineup. The skipper added that they will come back stronger in the rest of the two matches of the series. "They will learn quickly and we need these kind (of) games so that we can learn from our mistakes before the T20 World Cup. We know they have good batters and we had a few changes in our bowling department and we will come back stronger. We were not up to the mark and we need to discuss positives and come up with a positive attitude in the next game. After losing a couple of wickets, we had control over the game but the last 10 overs didn't quite go to plan,"

Danielle Wyatt (75 runs from 47 balls) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77 runs from 53 balls) powered England to 197/6 in the first inning. Renuka Singh bagged a three-wicket haul and led the Indian bowling attack. Shreyanka Patil scalped two wickets.

Shafali Verma (52 runs from 42 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the 'Women in Blue'. Richa Ghosh (21 runs from 16 balls) tried to make a partnership in the middle order but fell short. Sophie Ecclestone led the away side's bowling attack after she bagged three wickets. Sciver-Brunt, Kemp, and Glenn picked up one wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023