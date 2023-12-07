ISL: "Need to analyse what went wrong in second half," says Odisha FC coach after loss to Mohun Bagan FC

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera expressed disappointment with the result, as his team settled for a 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata on Wednesday, saying that the team needs to analyse what went wrong for them in the second half. Odisha FC scored two goals in the first half through experienced Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh and held the lead until stoppage time in the second half. However, Armando Sadiku equalised in the dying minutes, ensuring that Mohun Bagan Super Giant remained unbeaten in the league.

Lobera felt that his side lost two crucial points and expressed regret about his team's missed chances. He was pleased with the intensity of his players but reiterated that the result was not acceptable to him. "We started the game very well but at the end, we lost two valuable points today, we need to analyse what went wrong in the second half," Lobera stated in the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

"We had chances to turn the scoreline to 3-1 in our favour. If we had scored the third goal, the game would have been over," he added. "I am proud of my players for the intensity and fight that they showed throughout the game, but I am not happy with the result," he further continued.

Ahmed Jahouh scored two goals in the game but was substituted in the 57th minute due to an injury sustained during the match. Lobera feels that his team needs to maintain their optimum levels despite the loss of Jahouh. "Ahmed Jahouh is an important player for us. We need to continue competing with the players that we have available," Lobera said.

"Hopefully we can get Jahouh back quickly for our upcoming games," he added. (ANI)

