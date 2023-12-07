Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Kings tie NHL record with 10th straight road win; Tennis-Raducanu to play Auckland after Australian Open wildcard snub and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Kings tie NHL record with 10th straight road win

Drew Doughty scored 33 seconds into overtime as the Los Angeles Kings scored four unanswered goals to beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Los Angeles tied an NHL record with 10 straight road wins to open a season. The 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres also accomplished the feat.

Boxing-Influencers pack a punch as heavyweight logjam finally set to break

Boxing enjoyed a bumper 2023 powered by the likes of crossover stars such as YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou with things very much looking up for the sweet science. Not all of the recent developments will be to the taste of the purists but for a sport whose demise is regularly predicted, boxing finds itself in rude health thanks in no small part to the influx of influencers into the ring.

Tennis-Raducanu to play Auckland after Australian Open wildcard snub

Britain's Emma Raducanu has accepted a wildcard to play at the Auckland Classic in the New Year after missing out on one in the initial batch offered by the Australian Open. The former U.S. Open winner has had a lengthy absence from the tour following operations on both wrists and an ankle this year but hopes to be fit for the start of the 2024 season.

Soccer-Argentina's Messi named Time's Athlete of the Year for 2023

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023 after winning the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time and elevating the profile of the sport in the U.S. with his move to Inter Miami. Messi played a key role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final in December last year.

Golf-Future for elite golf 'murky' with PGA Tour-Saudi alliance in limbo

One of the most significant moments in golf history has set the stage for an uncertain future as the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) scramble to finalize their partnership ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline. What lies ahead is anyone's guess but the longer the talks go on, the less time the sides will have to implement any plan in time for 2025, if that is even the ultimate goal.

Soccer-FIFA considered more severe sanctions against Spain's ex-FA chief Rubiales

FIFA considered more severe sanctions than the three-year ban it imposed on former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday when it published the written reasons for its decision. Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities on Oct. 30 after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in August.

Soccer-Stuttering Manchester City lose 1-0 to Aston Villa

Aston Villa overran Manchester City with a fully-deserved 1-0 win on Wednesday thanks to a deflected shot from Leon Bailey, leaving the reigning Premier League champions in an unfamiliar fourth position and six points off the top. Unai Emery's hungry and confident Villa, enjoying their best season for years, dominated the game from start to finish, leap-frogging City to third in the table.

Figure skating-Passion has no age limit - Stellato-Dudek making remarkable comeback at 40

When Deanna Stellato-Dudek retired from figure skating at age 17 with a world junior silver medal but a series of debilitating hip injuries, she never could have guessed the best was yet to come. A chance exercise during a work retreat sparked a remarkable comeback 17 years later that has led the now 40-year-old Stellato-Dudek and Canadian pairs partner Maxime Deschamps to be top-ranked at this week's ISU Grand Prix Final in Beijing.

Golf-R&A and USGA unveil universal golf-ball rollback rule starting in 2028

Golf's longest hitters will be reeled in under new rules announced on Wednesday by the R&A and USGA that will limit the distance balls struck by the game's elite players can travel starting in January 2028. In a bid to reduce the impact increased hitting distances have on golf's long-term sustainability, the governing bodies said in a joint statement that the longest hitters can expect to see a reduction of as much as 13-15 yards in drive distance.

Tennis-Djokovic still the man but youngsters knocking on the door

Novak Djokovic tightened his iron grip on men's tennis in 2023 but fans got another glimpse of the sport's future flagbearers as Carlos Alcaraz stopped the Serb from sweeping the Grand Slams and Jannik Sinner landed a late blow. Playing some of his best tennis at 36, and having crossed a record 400 weeks at the top of the world rankings, Djokovic is primed to push for a Golden Slam of winning all four majors and the Olympic crown in Paris next year.

