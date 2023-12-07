Left Menu

Florian Wirtz limps off with an ankle injury in Leverkusen's German Cup win over Paderborn

He has been key to Leverkusens 21-game unbeaten run in the league, cup and Europa League this season with a total of six goals and 10 assists.Wirtz has played 14 times for Germany and featured in all but one of the national teams games this year ahead of hosting the European Championship next year.

PTI | Leverkusen | Updated: 07-12-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 10:41 IST
Florian Wirtz limps off with an ankle injury in Leverkusen's German Cup win over Paderborn
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz limped off after being struck on the ankle in the 3-1 German Cup win over Paderborn.

Wirtz was taken off shortly before halftime on Wednesday, walking with obvious pain, after a tackle from Paderborn's Filip Bilbija. He was replaced by Jonas Hofmann.

Coach Xabi Alonso said it was not yet clear if Wirtz could play against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday, according to a social media post by the club.

Leverkusen leads the Bundesliga standings and booked a spot in the German Cup quarterfinals with its win over second-division Paderborn.

The 20-year-old Wirtz is considered one of Europe's top young midfielders. He has been key to Leverkusen's 21-game unbeaten run in the league, cup and Europa League this season with a total of six goals and 10 assists.

Wirtz has played 14 times for Germany and featured in all but one of the national team's games this year ahead of hosting the European Championship next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023