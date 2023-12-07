Florian Wirtz limps off with an ankle injury in Leverkusen's German Cup win over Paderborn

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz limped off after being struck on the ankle in the 3-1 German Cup win over Paderborn.

Wirtz was taken off shortly before halftime on Wednesday, walking with obvious pain, after a tackle from Paderborn's Filip Bilbija. He was replaced by Jonas Hofmann.

Coach Xabi Alonso said it was not yet clear if Wirtz could play against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday, according to a social media post by the club.

Leverkusen leads the Bundesliga standings and booked a spot in the German Cup quarterfinals with its win over second-division Paderborn.

The 20-year-old Wirtz is considered one of Europe's top young midfielders. He has been key to Leverkusen's 21-game unbeaten run in the league, cup and Europa League this season with a total of six goals and 10 assists.

Wirtz has played 14 times for Germany and featured in all but one of the national team's games this year ahead of hosting the European Championship next year.

