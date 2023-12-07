Left Menu

Rugby-Lions to play Argentina in Dublin ahead of Australia tour

The British & Irish Lions will take on Argentina in Dublin in preparation for their 2025 tour to Australia in what will be their first ever match in Ireland, the team said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:05 IST
Rugby-Lions to play Argentina in Dublin ahead of Australia tour
Representative Image

The British & Irish Lions will take on Argentina in Dublin in preparation for their 2025 tour to Australia in what will be their first ever match in Ireland, the team said on Thursday. The game will be held at the Aviva Stadium on June 20, 2025, and the two teams will play for the Lions 1888 Cup, which marks the first year British teams toured the southern hemisphere.

"The opportunity to play in Dublin at Aviva Stadium in front of over 50,000 Lions fans will make for a great occasion and the perfect send-off," Lions CEO Ben Calveley said in a statement. "British & Irish Lions Tours have a rich heritage built over 130 years of touring but alongside our strong history, which we are very proud of, it is important that we look for ways in which to evolve our Tours.

"This pre-Tour fixture is one such example of this and builds on the success of the pre-Tour fixture against Japan at Murrayfield in 2021 which was a resounding success." The Lions will play three tests against Australia as well as taking on five Super Rugby franchises and an invitational team made up of players from Australia and New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023