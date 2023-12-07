Soccer-Italy's sports prosecutors request 4-year ban for Pogba - media
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:22 IST
Italy's sports prosecutors have requested a 4-year ban for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over doping allegations, sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and other Italian media reported on Thursday.
Pogba was suspended in September after a test by Italy's national anti-doping organisation detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes' endurance, after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug. 20.
His positive doping test was confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample in October.
