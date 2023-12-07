Deccan FC move to second spot on table after goalless draw with Real Kashmir

Sreenidi Deccan FC preserved their second place in the table after a goalless draw with Real Kashmir FC in their I-League match here at the TRC Stadium on Thursday.

Deccan now have 17 points from nine matches, while the Kashmir side slid to fourth with 14 points from eight matches.

A good result was mandatory for Deccan after their 1-2 defeat in their last match against table-toppers Mohammedan Sporting.

Accordingly, Deccan made four changes to the starting line-up and one of those -- midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko -- had the first chance of the match in the fifth minute.

But his volley off a lofted ball from Lalbiakliana did not trouble the Kashmir goalkeeper.

The next to try his luck from distance was winger Rilwan Hassan who cut in from the left and unleashed his effort but the outcome was similar.

At the other end, Kashmir almost broke the deadlock with a thunderous shot from outside the box but Deccan goalkeeper Albino Gomes dived to his left to tip it over the bar.

The second half was an even tighter as chances were few and far between.

Substitute David Castaneda of Deccan had two of those as his first effort was smothered from close range by the goalkeeper while later a header was off target in the closing stages of the match.

Kashmir almost let the match slip in stoppage time as Jagdeep Singh's cross from the right thudded on to the crossbar.

Deccan will now face Delhi FC on December 11.

