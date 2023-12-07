Left Menu

Roger Binny to head BCCI's Women's Premier League committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:37 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday formed an eight-member committee led by its president Roger Binny to accentuate the growth of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Binny will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor.

Other members of the committee are: Arun Dhumal (IPL chairperson), Rajeev Shukla (BCCI vice-president), Ashish Shelar (BCCI treasurer), Devajit Saikia (BCCI joint secretary), Madhumati Lele and Prabhtej Bhatia.

They will collaborate with stakeholders, players, and fans to create a competitive environment around the WPL.

The auction ahead of the WPL 2024 will be held in Mumbai on December 9, and the dates and venues for the second edition of the league are also expected to be announced soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

