PSG sells minority stake to US firm Arctos Partners

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:44 IST
Paris Saint-Germain owner Qatar Sports Investments agreed to sell a minority stake to U.S. private equity platform Arctos Partners on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Arctos will own 12.5% of the club, valuing PSG at 4.25 billion euros ($4.6 billion), said a person familiar with the deal who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The French league champion said Arctos' investment will go towards growing PSG operations and supporting plans to develop its stadium and training center. Arctos, as a non-controlling partner, won't have a say in sporting matters.

Since it took over 12 years ago, QSI has increased PSG's net expenditure to more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) but PSG has repeatedly failed to win the Champions League.

Arctos has invested in more than 20 professional sports organizations such as Liverpool, Aston Martin in Formula One, and teams in the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

