Left Menu

Figure skating-American Malinin lands first ever quad Axel in a short program

American Ilia Malinin made more quad history on Thursday at the ISU Grand Prix Final as the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in a short program. The 19-year-old is the only skater to have landed a quad Axel in competition, but had never attempted it in a short program where it is riskier because there is less margin for error.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:54 IST
Figure skating-American Malinin lands first ever quad Axel in a short program
  • Country:
  • China

American Ilia Malinin made more quad history on Thursday at the ISU Grand Prix Final as the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in a short program. The 19-year-old is the only skater to have landed a quad Axel in competition, but had never attempted it in a short program where it is riskier because there is less margin for error. The quad Axel is considered the sport's most difficult jump because it has four-and-a-half revolutions.

Malinin takes a leading and personal best score of 106.90 points into Saturday's free program, just ahead of Japan's Shoma Uno (106.02). "It didn't say anywhere in the rules that you weren't allowed to do the quad Axel as the solo jump, it just says you can do 'any triple or quad jump,'" Malinin told reporters. "That's when I just decided to go for it and see if it works out.

"I'm just really glad that I was able to pull it off," he added. "Since it was the first time trying it in the short, it was a lot of pressure for me." Germans Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin are the leaders after the pairs short program with 72.56 points, ahead of Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps (71.22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023