Left Menu

Suntory Sunbirds in volleyball Club World C''ship semis despite loss

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:06 IST
Suntory Sunbirds in volleyball Club World C''ship semis despite loss

Japan's Suntory Sunbirds became the first team to book a semifinal berth in the men's Volleyball Club World Championships despite losing to four-time champions Sada Cruzeiro Volei 2-3 here on Thursday.

Sunbirds, playing in the tournament for the first time, saved four match points in the third set and then forced a decider to assure themselves of one point from their second Pool B match and sealed their last-four berth at the Koramangala Indoor stadium.

Brazilian outfit Sada also stayed in the hunt for a knock-out spot by defeating Sunbirds in their opening clash 25-21, 31-29, 28-30, 22-25, 15-12 and earning two points.

According to the tournament format, a team winning by a margin of 3-2 earns three points, while the losing outfit bags a point.

In Pool B, Sunbirds, now, have four points while Sada will face Turkey's Halkbank Spor Kulubu in a must-win clash on Friday.

Sada, who have been unbeaten in their five Brazilian Superliga matches so far, looked comfortably placed in the third set, having won the first two, as they opened up a 14-10 advantage with a couple of quality blocks.

But Sunbirds, who had blanked Halkbank in their opening match, were not willing to throw in the towel and levelled the scores at 22-22 with their Russian 'Opposite' Dmitriy Muserskiy continuing to find gaps in the Brazilian defence.

They then went on to save four match points before converting their second set point to finally get on the scoreboard.

Earlier, Sunbirds had started the match against Sada with two consecutive service errors in the opening set and though they raised their game thereafter, the Japanese side was always chasing the set.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023