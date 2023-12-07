"I'm very pleased with it," says Ten Hag on United's 2-1 win over Chelsea

Following Manchester United's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League (PL) at Old Trafford on Thursday, Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag praised his side and said that they performed well in the game. While speaking after the match, Ten Hag said that he was very pleased with the result of his side. He added that the Red Devils are progressing well and are in the right direction.

"I don't see that in facts of a response. We play now four games after the break, so we had one disappointing result and we had two before that night, very good performances. Today, again, a very good performance and, of course, with the result. At the end of the day, it's about the result and I'm very pleased with it. I think they played very good. They also played, against Galatasaray, very good. Against Everton - very good. So you see the progress in this team and we are going in the right direction," Ten Hag said, according to Manchester United website. The head coach added that in the first 30 minutes, they created a lot of chances and could have scored three goals then.

Ten Hag agreed that Chelsea outplayed United players a few times in the game but they were lucky to come back in the match. "I think, in the first half, we created a lot of chances, by 30 minutes, we could go up by three goals maybe. To be fair, they outplayed us as well, one, two or three times and also created chances but you make your own luck when you have the spirit we showed today," he added.

Talking about the United fans, he thanked the supporters for standing with the team in bad times as well. "I am used to it. Every time. I have to say, even in bad times, the fans and the crowd are behind us. They are supporting use and we have to please them. We have to give everything we have, as a team, it is what they can expect from us. So we have to cooperate and we have to give the best we can," he concluded.

A brace from Scott McTominay helped United secure a 2-1 win over Chelsea at the home ground. Scott's rebound from Harry Maguire's effort in the 19th minute put United in front. Bruno Fernandes had missed a penalty in the eighth minute otherwise the lead would have been double. United dominated the first half, but near the end of it, Cole Palmer fired a well-placed shot into the net, levelling the scores.

The home side was less effective in the second half but a header by Scott in the 69th minute from close range, from a cross by Alejandro Garnacho restored United's lead, which they held till the end. United is at the sixth spot in the table, with nine wins and six losses, a total of 27 points. Chelsea is in 10th spot, with five wins, four draws and six losses. They have a total of 19 points. (ANI)

