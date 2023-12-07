Left Menu

"I'm very pleased with it," says Ten Hag on United's 2-1 win over Chelsea

Following Manchester United's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League (PL) at Old Trafford on Thursday, Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag praised his side and said that they performed well in the game.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:57 IST
"I'm very pleased with it," says Ten Hag on United's 2-1 win over Chelsea
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag (Photo: X/Manchester United). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Following Manchester United's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League (PL) at Old Trafford on Thursday, Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag praised his side and said that they performed well in the game. While speaking after the match, Ten Hag said that he was very pleased with the result of his side. He added that the Red Devils are progressing well and are in the right direction.

"I don't see that in facts of a response. We play now four games after the break, so we had one disappointing result and we had two before that night, very good performances. Today, again, a very good performance and, of course, with the result. At the end of the day, it's about the result and I'm very pleased with it. I think they played very good. They also played, against Galatasaray, very good. Against Everton - very good. So you see the progress in this team and we are going in the right direction," Ten Hag said, according to Manchester United website. The head coach added that in the first 30 minutes, they created a lot of chances and could have scored three goals then.

Ten Hag agreed that Chelsea outplayed United players a few times in the game but they were lucky to come back in the match. "I think, in the first half, we created a lot of chances, by 30 minutes, we could go up by three goals maybe. To be fair, they outplayed us as well, one, two or three times and also created chances but you make your own luck when you have the spirit we showed today," he added.

Talking about the United fans, he thanked the supporters for standing with the team in bad times as well. "I am used to it. Every time. I have to say, even in bad times, the fans and the crowd are behind us. They are supporting use and we have to please them. We have to give everything we have, as a team, it is what they can expect from us. So we have to cooperate and we have to give the best we can," he concluded.

A brace from Scott McTominay helped United secure a 2-1 win over Chelsea at the home ground. Scott's rebound from Harry Maguire's effort in the 19th minute put United in front. Bruno Fernandes had missed a penalty in the eighth minute otherwise the lead would have been double. United dominated the first half, but near the end of it, Cole Palmer fired a well-placed shot into the net, levelling the scores.

The home side was less effective in the second half but a header by Scott in the 69th minute from close range, from a cross by Alejandro Garnacho restored United's lead, which they held till the end. United is at the sixth spot in the table, with nine wins and six losses, a total of 27 points. Chelsea is in 10th spot, with five wins, four draws and six losses. They have a total of 19 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023